Quote of the day by Lady Gaga: 'I am a feminist, I reject wholeheartedly the way we are taught to perceive women'
Lady Gaga turns 40 – her 2010 views on feminism are still relevant today. On her birthday, here's one of her iconic quotes that's on point.
March 28, 2026, marks a milestone for Stefani Germanotta, known globally as Lady Gaga – she turns 40. While the world toasts to the Grammy winner’s four decades of art, let us revisit her seminal 2010 interview with Showstudio.com, which reminds us that Gaga’s 'shock factor' was never just for show; it was a calculated strike against gender norms. Also read | Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don't really need them to live'
Lady Gaga's famous quote on feminism
Lady Gaga said, “I am a feminist. I reject wholeheartedly the way we are taught to perceive women. The beauty of women, how a woman should act or behave. Women are strong and fragile. Women are beautiful and ugly. We are soft spoken and loud, all at once. There is something mind-controlling about the way we're taught to view women. My work, both visually and musically, is a rejection of all those things. And most importantly a quest. It's exciting because all avant-garde clothing and music and lyrics that at one time were considered shocking or unacceptable are now trendy. Perhaps we can make women's rights trendy. Strength, feminism, security, the wisdom of the woman. Let's make that trendy.”
Why does Lady Gaga's old quote matter?
The singer-actor's career has been a living manifesto of this 'mind-controlling' perception she sought to dismantle. By donning meat dresses, emerging from eggs, and embracing the 'ugly-beautiful' aesthetic of the avant-garde, she didn't just perform; she invited a generation of women to occupy more space.
At first glance, her quote from 2010 might seem like ancient history in the fast-paced world of pop culture. However, Gaga’s perspective remains vital – long before 'nuance' became a social media buzzword, she was arguing that women could be 'soft spoken and loud' at the same time. This rejected the one-dimensional 'pop princess' archetype of the early 2000s, paving the way for the multi-faceted female artists who dominate the charts today.
Gaga used the 'avant-garde' — things once considered shocking — to Trojan-horse serious conversations about bodily autonomy into the mainstream. She proved that fashion and music are powerful political tools. Moreover, when Gaga spoke of making feminism 'trendy', she was addressing a time when the word feminist was often treated as a taboo or a buzzkill. By framing strength and wisdom as something desirable and 'cool', she helped shift the narrative.
In an industry that often tries to age out female performers, Gaga enters her fifth decade as a powerhouse of both strength and wisdom — the very traits she vowed to champion 16 years ago.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More