Quote of the day by Lady Gaga: 'I am a feminist, I reject wholeheartedly the way we are taught to perceive women'

Lady Gaga said, “I am a feminist. I reject wholeheartedly the way we are taught to perceive women. The beauty of women, how a woman should act or behave. Women are strong and fragile. Women are beautiful and ugly. We are soft spoken and loud, all at once. There is something mind-controlling about the way we're taught to view women. My work, both visually and musically, is a rejection of all those things. And most importantly a quest. It's exciting because all avant-garde clothing and music and lyrics that at one time were considered shocking or unacceptable are now trendy. Perhaps we can make women's rights trendy. Strength, feminism, security, the wisdom of the woman. Let's make that trendy.”

Why does Lady Gaga's old quote matter? The singer-actor's career has been a living manifesto of this 'mind-controlling' perception she sought to dismantle. By donning meat dresses, emerging from eggs, and embracing the 'ugly-beautiful' aesthetic of the avant-garde, she didn't just perform; she invited a generation of women to occupy more space.

At first glance, her quote from 2010 might seem like ancient history in the fast-paced world of pop culture. However, Gaga’s perspective remains vital – long before 'nuance' became a social media buzzword, she was arguing that women could be 'soft spoken and loud' at the same time. This rejected the one-dimensional 'pop princess' archetype of the early 2000s, paving the way for the multi-faceted female artists who dominate the charts today.

Gaga used the 'avant-garde' — things once considered shocking — to Trojan-horse serious conversations about bodily autonomy into the mainstream. She proved that fashion and music are powerful political tools. Moreover, when Gaga spoke of making feminism 'trendy', she was addressing a time when the word feminist was often treated as a taboo or a buzzkill. By framing strength and wisdom as something desirable and 'cool', she helped shift the narrative.

In an industry that often tries to age out female performers, Gaga enters her fifth decade as a powerhouse of both strength and wisdom — the very traits she vowed to champion 16 years ago.