Quote of the day by Lady Gaga: 'I want you to reject anyone or anything that's ever made you feel like you don't…'
Shoo away the feelings of ‘not being good enough’ with a loud clap for your individuality. See what pop sensation Lady Gaga has to say about it.
Insecurities, or the feeling of not being good enough, are one of the biggest challenges that get in the way of achieving things. Self-doubt not only stems from inner thoughts but is also amplified by cynicism from others around us.
ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Jay Shetty: 'Don't fall in love too fast, you don't truly know someone until…'
Sometimes, scathing words can affect even the most confident people, as it is only human to feel. But the real game lies in how you rise above it. Take it from pop sensation Lady Gaga and her speech during The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden, where her powerful, goosebump-inducing words deliver an important message about self-belief and embracing who you truly are.
Here are her inspiring words:
“Tonight, I want you to forget all your insecurities. I want you to reject anyone or anything that's ever made you feel like you don't belong or don't fit in or made you fell like you're not good enough or pretty enough or thin enough or cant sing well enough or dance well enough or write a song well enough or like you'll never win a Grammy or you'll never sell out Madison Square Garden, you just remember that you're a goddamn superstar and you were born this way."
What does it mean?
Lady Gaga often inspires her fans through her own journey. Before becoming a multiple Grammy Award-winning and record-breaking global pop icon, her beginnings were humble. In the early days, many people doubted her, and she went through several turbulent phases in her career. But eventually, she became successful, making headlines in the entertainment industry and selling out stadiums.
Through this experience, she would often look back and urge people to stop believing the negative things others say about them, whether it is about their physical appearance or intellectual capabilities. Such remarks should never hold anyone back, as they do not determine a person's real worth. Instead, she reminded that everyone is unique and valuable in their own way, and that no one should allow others to make them feel inadequate or lower their self-worth.
Why is it relevant?
Everyone is keen on sharing their two cents about what they regard as the standard or the limit. Whether it is social media's subliminal pressure to have the perfect body and meet the unrealistic lifestyle standards, or society's outright criticism coming from well-wishers such as family members or friends, these expectations can be overwhelming. Such goals have been so normalised that people often feel compelled to chase the idea of being ‘good enough.'
This constant feeling of inadequacy can also impact mental health adversely. However, by being resilient and staying true to themselves, people can protect their mental well-being. It is important to fiercely guard one's individuality instead of constantly trying to fit in.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More