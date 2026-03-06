Quote of the day by Lady Gaga: 'I want you to reject anyone or anything that's ever made you feel like you don't…'

Insecurities, or the feeling of not being good enough, are one of the biggest challenges that get in the way of achieving things. Self-doubt not only stems from inner thoughts but is also amplified by cynicism from others around us. American pop singer Lady Gaga's speech from The Monster Ball Tour contains a motivational message.

Sometimes, scathing words can affect even the most confident people, as it is only human to feel. But the real game lies in how you rise above it. Take it from pop sensation Lady Gaga and her speech during The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden, where her powerful, goosebump-inducing words deliver an important message about self-belief and embracing who you truly are.





Here are her inspiring words:

“Tonight, I want you to forget all your insecurities. I want you to reject anyone or anything that's ever made you feel like you don't belong or don't fit in or made you fell like you're not good enough or pretty enough or thin enough or cant sing well enough or dance well enough or write a song well enough or like you'll never win a Grammy or you'll never sell out Madison Square Garden, you just remember that you're a goddamn superstar and you were born this way."