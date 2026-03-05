Quote of the day by Jay Shetty: 'Don't fall in love too fast, you don't truly know someone until…'

He said, "Don't fall in love too fast, you don't truly know someone until you have seen them when they are tired, stressed, broke or angry. The right person for you will make the hard times easier.”

So how can you understand? Are there any key indicators that offer clarity on who the right person for you truly is? Here is where podcast host and life coach Jay Shetty shared an apt quote that stood out from his Princeton University Class Day Commencement speech on May 26, 2025.

Love is a labyrinth, and the plot only thickens as you embark on the journey, whether you are swiping right on dating apps or finding yourself on the fence about which ‘ship’ it is actually: a situationship, a textationship or a downright ‘humiliationship.’ ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Oprah Winfrey: ‘Become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat out fantastic at what you do, that your…’

What does the quote mean? Now, what does this quote mean? Let's break it down simply. Jay Shetty urged people not to fall in love too fast. It might contradict popular romantic sayings like ‘love at first sight,’ but it offers a more realistic approach, as instant attraction does not necessarily mean real compatibility. It is important not to confuse the two.

The next part of the quote delves into how important it is to see your partner when they are uncomfortable, dealing with tough situations, or navigating emotions like being tired, stressed, broke or angry. When someone is calm and happy, their reactions are usually pleasant and easy to handle. However, their real character comes forward when they are vulnerable or struggling with some pressure. Do they lash out? Or assert the requirement for space? Shut down? Or try to work through the problem? These responses provide deep insights. A person can always be charming at their best, but how they are at their worst tells a lot. The right person will care for you even on their worst.

Why is it relevant today? Dating culture's persuasive influence has made the pace of connections incredibly fast. Everything feels instant, from a quick swipe of a profile to love bombing and future faking that can sweep you off your feet, or at least create the illusion of something romantic.

But real connection unfolds organically. It cannot be rushed or measured purely by the surface-level metrics, such as how quickly they text back or when they intend to hard-launch you on social media. In the forest of red flags, green flags, beige flags, navigating compatibility can feel blurry, as though it is something you are expected to neatly box and label.

But real compatibility is about learning more about a person's character. And for that, you need to slow down and observe them when things are not so picture-perfect. Fast love usually puts someone in a halo, making it easy to overlook flaws or red flags. With a slower, more intentional approach, however, you gain clearer insight into who they truly are.