Quote of the day by Oprah Winfrey: ‘Become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat out fantastic at what you do, that your…’

Everyone has a natural ability for something, whether it is public speaking, arts like dance, painting, singing, or literary pursuits like writing poems. This innate propensity to be naturally good at something, without any formal training, is conventionally thought to be what the word talent means. But often, any outcome based on talent is patronised and regarded as a fluke.
Addressing this common issue, Oprah Winfrey said something relevant and profound in her 2018 speech at the USC Annenberg School for Journalism and Communication: “Become so skilled, so vigilant, so flat out fantastic at what you do, that your talent cannot be dismissed.” Let's break down this quote and why it still continues to hold true.
What does this quote mean?
The quote highlights the need to become skilled and dedicated in your craft so that any innate talent you have speaks for itself. Even if you have a natural ability for something, you also require consistent practice, focus, and effort to ensure that your work cannot be ignored or dismissed. It showcases that talent is not enough. Real recognition comes from refining the skills. The need to push oneself to improve should be present. Just because one is good at something, one should not have a laid-back attitude. Real mastery comes from the discpline in getting better at the skill through practice, focus and effort. And even this way, if anyone patronises or doubts your abilities, it should not affect you, because your consistent efforts for improvement speak louder than their judgments.
Why is this relevant?
Now, sometimes people may underestimate talent, seeing it as something you are simply born with and dismissing it. But it is critical not let others' judgments sway you. Instead, when you pour in effort and focus on improving, your talent becomes undenianble, earning respect and opening doors that mere natural ability alone cannot. The key hack is to combine your natural skill with consistent practice, curiosity and perseverance.
