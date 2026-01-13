Swiping is out. Showing up is in: Why singles are ditching dating apps for real-life meetups

For nearly a decade, dating has meant endless swipes, with the same faces popping up across multiple apps. But the novelty has worn thin. A 2025 Forbes Health survey found that 78% of dating app users feel emotionally, mentally, or physically drained, with nearly 79% of Gen Z reporting frequent “dating-app burnout.” Now, singles in India are logging off and showing up. Mixers, singles fests, curated dinners and offline meet-ups are replacing swipes as the preferred way to spark genuine connections. Tired of swiping? Singles are choosing real-life connections [Image courtesy: Cupid's Soirée (by The White Box)]

When dating starts to feel like LinkedIn The exhaustion with dating apps, often called dating app fatigue, has become the dominant emotion of modern romance. Apps promised efficiency, but delivered repetition. Too many choices dulled excitement, and matches began to feel interchangeable.

“You see the same people everywhere. It starts feeling less like dating and more like scrolling through LinkedIn, but with flirting,” says 28-year-old Prakhar Almal from Bengaluru.

For many, the issue isn’t rejection but wasted time. Ravinder Singh founded Let’s Socialise three years ago as a platform to organise singles mixers. He traces the idea for his singles fest back to his own dating app experience: “I realised I had invested weeks talking to someone only to find out, within minutes of meeting, that there was no real vibe. All I needed was five to ten minutes of face-to-face interaction to know whether I wanted to meet this person again.”

Singles mixers aren’t new, but their resurgence says something about where dating culture is headed. They have been rising in popularity in the past few years, and it will only get bigger in 2026. As Ravinder shares, “What started as one small meetup in Delhi has now turned into over 300 singles meets, purely through organic demand, and we are gearing up for our biggest year yet.”

Why meeting in person works Offline events bring back something apps flatten: non-verbal cues. Clinical psychologist Dr Jaya Sukul explains that humans don’t assess compatibility through photos or text alone. “We rely heavily on tone of voice, body language and presence to decide whether we feel safe, understood and genuinely interested. Dating apps strip away these cues, which is why interactions often feel uncertain or stretched out,” she says.

Meeting in person, she adds, allows people to quickly sense intention, sincerity and emotional availability—reducing both anxiety and emotional burnout.