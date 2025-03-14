Who is Dario Vitale, Versace's new creative director, replacing Donatella Versace?

Dario Vitale, former head of design and image at Miu Miu, has been appointed as the new Chief Creative Officer of Versace, replacing Donatella Versace, who will continue as the brand's chief brand ambassador. Vitale will officially begin his new role in April 2025, as reported by ABC news. Versace has named Dario Vitale, a former head of design and image at Miu Miu, as its new chief creative officer. Donatella Versace will remain the company's "chief brand ambassador." (Instagram @dario___vitale)

Who is Dario Vitale?

Vitale, who left his position at Miu Miu in January, brings a wealth of experience to Versace. He spent nearly 15 years working closely with Miuccia Prada, first at Bottega Veneta and later at Miu Miu, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s image. Under his leadership, Miu Miu saw significant success, with a remarkable 93% increase in retail sales in 2024, solidifying its place as a dominant force in fashion, as reported by Business Insider.

Despite having a relatively low social media presence prior to his departure from Miu Miu, Vitale’s influence in the fashion industry was undeniable. His work on Miu Miu’s iconic moments—including the AW23 bespectacled librarian look, the viral SS22 micro skirts, and the pantless trend—demonstrated his ability to create buzz and set trends. His successful tenure at Miu Miu generated speculation that he could move to other luxury houses such as Gucci or Bottega Veneta before his appointment at Versace.

Versace, known for its bold maximalist aesthetic, stands in contrast to the quirky, eclectic style of Miu Miu. Fashion enthusiasts are eager to see how Vitale will blend his previous design approach with Versace’s signature flamboyance. His background suggests he will effortlessly merge the two worlds, bringing fresh ideas while respecting the brand’s heritage.

Donatella Versace, who has been at the helm of the brand since the death of her brother, Gianni, expressed excitement about the brand’s new direction under Vitale. “I am excited to see Versace through new eyes,” she said, noting that continuing her brother’s legacy had been the greatest honor of her life. She will now focus on the brand’s charity work and philanthropic initiatives, particularly the Versace Foundation.

The announcement comes amid reports that the Prada Group is close to acquiring Versace from Capri Holdings for $1.5 billion. This deal could lead to Vitale potentially rejoining the Prada family in the future. Capri Holdings, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, has been reassessing its portfolio following the rejection of a $8.5 billion merger proposal with Coach-owner Tapestry last year.

Versace has long been a globally recognized brand, famed for its bold patterns and Medusa logo, but has struggled with revenue stagnation. After Capri’s acquisition of Versace in 2018, the company aimed to turn the brand into a $2 billion business. However, sales have been stagnant, with revenues remaining just above $1 billion last year.

In contrast, Miu Miu’s success story under Vitale’s leadership highlights his ability to drive growth. In the last quarter, Miu Miu’s retail sales surged by 84%, far outpacing the larger luxury market.

"Vitale is a rare talent, deeply respects the essence and values of Versace, and clearly understands its growth potential,” said Versace CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger. “We are confident his experience and vision will bring a fresh perspective to the brand."