What is Donatella Versace's net worth and who will succeed her as Versace creative director?

Donatella Versace is leaving her position as chief creative officer of the prestigious fashion brand that carries her family name nearly after thirty years. Donatella Versace's new designer director will be Italian designer Dario Vitale, who formerly served as the design and image director of Prada's young collection Miu Miu.(Photo: Instagram)

After the assassination of her brother, Gianni Versace, outside his Miami Beach estate in 1997, the Italian fashion designer and business magnate, who is commonly known simply as Donatella, assumed creative control of the renowned fashion company.

The 69-year-old fashion behemoth will take on the position of chief brand ambassador in April. In new role, she will continue to promote Versace globally while concentrating on assisting the brand's philanthropic and charity initiatives.

In addition to designing hotels and automobiles, Versace has managed multiple fashion campaigns for the Italian company.

Also Read: Trump Tower swarmed by anti-ICE, pro-Hamas protestors against Mahmoud Khalil's arrest; MTG issues stern warning

Who will succeed Donatella Versace?

Versace's new creative director will be Italian designer Dario Vitale, who formerly served as the design and image director of Prada's young collection Miu Miu.

The announcement, made on Thursday by parent company Capri Holdings, coincides with rumors that Versace and the Prada Group are getting closer to a transaction that would combine two of Italy's most renowned fashion conglomerates for about $1.6 billion.

“Today’s announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan for Versace,” stated Capri Holdings’ chairman and CEO John D. Idol in a press release while announcing the transition. “Since 1997, Donatella has led the creative vision for the House of Versace and played an integral role in the company’s global success.”

Versace also shared her own statement with her 12 million Instagram followers, stating that continuing her brother Gianni's legacy was “the greatest honor of my life.”

“Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” she explained.

What is Donatella Versace's net worth?

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace's net worth is estimated at $400 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She has held positions as artistic director, chief creative officer, and CEO of Versace. In 2018, she played a key role in the company's $2.12 billion sale to Michael Kors.

Donatella Versace purchased Villa Mondadori, a 15,000-square-foot villa in Meina, Italy, for about 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in 2019. The four-story property houses 50 rooms, 20 bedrooms, and 12 bathrooms, and it has a breathtaking view of Lake Maggiore.