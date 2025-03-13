Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump Tower swarmed by anti-ICE, pro-Hamas protestors against Mahmoud Khalil's arrest; MTG issues stern warning

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 13, 2025 10:14 PM IST

Chaos has erupted at Trump Tower as scores of demonstrators have swarmed the skyscraper in NY's Manhattan area in protest against Mahmoud Khalil's detention.

Chaos has erupted at Trump Tower as scores of “anti-ICE and pro-Hamas protestors” have swarmed the skyscraper in the Midtown Manhattan neighborhood of New York in protest against Mahmoud Khalil's detention.

Several videos of protest from Trump Tower have surfaced on social media, showing protestors raising slogans against the US government and shouting “Free Mahmoud, Free them All!”
Several videos of protest from Trump Tower have surfaced on social media, showing protestors raising slogans against the US government and shouting “Free Mahmoud, Free them All!”

Khalil, a green card holder who was instrumental in pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University. This protest comes as the Trump administration has filed a document calling him the “subject to removal from the United States,” NBC News reported.

The Federal immigration officers in New York City arrested Khalil, 30, on Saturday. He was briefly sent to a detention facility in New Jersey before being shifted to the prison in Jena, Louisiana. Khalil, who is Algerian citizen of Palestinian descent, is a lawful permanent resident of the United States and is married to a US citizen.

Also Read: Trump threatens 200% tariff on wine, champagne from France, other EU nations

The document mentioned a section of immigration law that allows the secretary of state to deport an individual if it is found that the individual “would have serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Protests erupt at Trump Tower

Meanwhile, several videos from Trump Tower have surfaced on social media, showing protestors raising slogans against the US government and shouting “Free Mahmoud, Free them All!”

"Scenes from Trump Tower, where hundreds of Jews and allies are chanting “We want justice, you say how. Bring Mahmoud home now! The protests are being led by the Jewish Voice for Peace to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil,” one X user wrote while sharing the pictures of the protest.

“The Jewish Group, “Jewish Voice for Peace” is holding a sit-in in the lobby of Trump tower right now. They are calling for the release of Mahmoud Khalil,” one more reacted.

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene issued a stern warning to protestors, saying: “I know the owner of that building and he will definitely be pressing charges.”

What we know about Mahmoud Khalil's arrest

The Department of Homeland Security, as per NBC, sent Khalil a notice regarding deportation proceedings, asking him to appear before an immigration judge at the Louisiana detention center on March 27.

However, Khalil “refused to sign” the document, which was sent to him a day after his detention.

On Monday, a federal judge temporarily prevented his deportation and declared that Khalil would stay in the United States as the court considers an appeal to his arrest and detention.

That case is distinct from the immigration court proceedings Khalil will go through to decide whether DHS's order to deport him and revoke his green card is appropriate.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On