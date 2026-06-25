Doctor shares lifestyle habits that lower risk of kidney disorders; explains importance of balanced hydration

These have led to a rise in chronic kidney diseases. Such disorders are known to develop gradually and may not cause any symptoms in the early stages. This makes the disease go unnoticed, which leads to significant damage to the kidneys, cautioned Dr Mahajan. She shared what helps lower the risk, which are presented as follows.

Nevertheless, people often remain unaware of issues with the kidneys in their early stages. In India, kidney diseases have become a matter of concern over time. According to the pathologist, contributing factors include:

Explaining the function of the organ, Dr Mahajan shared, “ Kidneys are extremely important organs that help filter out toxins from the body and maintain proper fluid levels, pressure, and healthy mineral composition.”

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Kidneys are a natural detoxifying station of the body, and the importance of the pair of organs in maintaining overall health cannot be understated. Speaking with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shelly Mahajan, pathologist and lab director at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, shared ways in which one can ensure that their kidneys remain in good health.

While hydration is important, it must be balanced, noted Dr Mahajan. “One of the easiest methods of ensuring healthy kidneys is consuming adequate amounts of water. Adequate hydration enables the kidneys to filter out toxins effectively, thus lowering the chances of kidney stone formation,” she shared.

However, proper hydration doesn’t imply taking excess quantities of liquids. Excessively sweet drinks, such as soft drinks, energy drinks, and pre-packaged juices, might lead to health issues like obesity and diabetes.

“In a country like India, where high temperatures are common for much of the year, dehydration can occur easily. People who spend long hours outdoors, travel frequently, or work in physically demanding jobs should pay particular attention to their fluid intake,” cautioned Dr Mahajan.

2. Keeping diabetes and high blood pressure in check Diabetes and hypertension are the major reasons for kidney disease in the world and cause a significant share of kidney problems in India, pointed out Dr Mahajan.

“The high levels of glucose can affect the small blood vessels involved in removing waste from the body, while high blood pressure adds further burden to the kidneys,” she explained. Keeping them in check thus lowers the risk to the organs.

“Doing regular movement, eating a balanced diet, cutting back on processed foods, keeping salt to a minimum, and staying within a healthy body weight range are practical steps that aid kidney health as well as day-to-day well-being,” shared the pathologist.

3. Avoiding unnecessary self-medication In India, people often lean on over-the-counter painkillers for headaches, muscle aching, or joint discomfort.

“They can be quite helpful when used the right way, but if someone uses them too often or for too long, it may start to mess with kidney function, especially in older adults or in people who already have certain health conditions,” noted Dr Mahajan.

Herbal products, dietary supplements, and alternative remedies should be carefully considered, as some of them may include components that end up adding extra strain on the kidneys. It is always best to check with a doctor before using anything for the long term.

The importance of early screening According to Dr Mahajan, early detection remains one of the most useful ways to prevent serious kidney problems.

“Routine urine and blood tests can detect early signs of kidney injury before any symptoms appear. Imaging tests like ultrasound, CT scanning, or MRI might also help uncover unusual structural issues when necessary,” she noted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.