Holi 2026: Is the festival of colours on March 4 or March 3? Know correct date, auspicious time and significance

As per Drik Panchang , Holi is on March 4th, with Holika Dahan on March 3rd. The timings are here as follows:

Holi 2026: The festival of colours is around the corner, and the buzz is palpable. Preparations are already underway, whether it is looking for skin-friendly colours, collecting recipes for feasts, planning after-party looks, or rummaging through the closet to find those old-washed-out clothes meant just for playing Holi. To stay on top of the celebration prep, knowing the correct date beforehand is crucial. The two-day celebrations begin from Holika Dahan, the eve of Holi, followed by Rangwali Holi the next day.

Holi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. The festival has two underlying themes: the celebration of the victory of good over evil and the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. It also symbolically marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring. The festival also brings people together, acting as a festival of unity as everyone plays with colours with each other. This vibrant celebration showcases the spirit of happiness and togetherness.

Further, let's dive deep into the mythological lore. Lord Krishna, known for his dark skin complexion, is believed to have felt insecure about whether Radha, who was fair-skinned, would accept it. When he shared this concern with his mother, Yashodha advised him to apply colour to Radha's face to remove the visible complexion differences between them. Krishna followed her advice, which evnetiually have inspired the act of playing with colours during Holi. Holi is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan with great enthusiasm, as these places are associated with Lord Krishna's story extensively.

Another legend says that Holika, the sister of the demon king Hiranyakashipu, tried to burn Prahlad in a fire, but divine intervention saved Prahlad while she instead perished, marking the victory of good over evil.