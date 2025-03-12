Holi 2025: Move over gujiya! Try these healthy and delicious nutritionist-approved recipes

Holi 2025: Gujiya is an integral part of Holi celebrations, and it's almost impossible to imagine a festival without this delicious treat. However, this year, why not switch things up and try something unique and healthy? Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS and Nutritionist, shared with HT Lifestyle 3 delicious and nutritious recipes that can serve as a great alternative to the traditional gujiyas. Holi 2025: Explore nutritious alternatives to traditional gujiya this Holi.

These recipes feature wholesome ingredients like almonds, which are packed with 15 essential nutrients, including healthy fats, protein, fibre, Vitamin B12, Vitamin E, magnesium, and phosphorus—nutrients that support energy release from food. (Also read: Holika Dahan 2025: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi )

Let's dive into these recipes, which are not only incredibly delicious but also super easy to whip up at home.

1. Grilled Almond Burfee

Grilled Almond Burfee is a crunchy, nutty twist on the classic festive sweet.(Pinterest)

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Khoya (pindi) - 500 g

Sugar-free - 40 g

Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup

Method:

• Grate the khoya and keep it aside. Heat a pan and add khoya. Now add 40 g of sugar-free and cook on low heat for 3-4 mins. Remove from the fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to an individual serving dish.

• Sprinkle the remaining sugar-free on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200 degree celcius with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

2. Almond and Amaranth Laddu

Almond and Amaranth Laddu is a protein-packed, crunchy, and delicious festive treat.(Pinterest)

Serves: 14 - 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 - 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 - 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Popped amaranth seeds - 50 g

Jaggery melted - 50 ml

Almond slivers (unpeeled) - 30 g

Method:

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers, and melted jaggery to a bowl. Mix well and make small, firm balls from the mixture.

3. Almond Coconut Burfi

Almond Coconut Barfi is a rich, nutty, and naturally sweet festive delight.(Pinterest)

Serves: 4 – 5 people

Ingredients:

Freshly grated coconut 1 cup

Grinded, Almonds blanched 1/2 cup

Sugar (fine/ breakfast) 1 cup

Desi ghee 1/3 cup

Method:

• In a non-stick pan, add ghee on low, medium heat and add the coconut and almond mixture. Stir to mix well and keep on stirring to prevent the mixture from sticking to the pan or getting burnt until it begins to leave the sides of the pan, lumping up as one mass. Add sugar and fold it well.

• Apply ghee onto a baking sheet and keep aside.

• Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a few more minutes until the residue sticking to the sides of the pan starts to look opaque and dry, which means the consistency is nearing almost right for solidifying.

• Remove onto the greased plate/sheet. Mix the dough with greased hands and pat it flat into a neat square with a greased rolling pin to 1/4 inch thickness. Smooth out the surface if needed.

• As it has cooled partially, cut it into equal squares with a knife. Once completely cooled (about an hour or so), separate out the burfis with a flat spatula and store in an airtight container.