Holika Dahan 2025: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 12, 2025 11:08 AM IST

Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil. As you prepare for the ritual on Choti Holi, here are some dos and don’ts to follow for a safe celebration.

Holika Dahan 2025: A day before Rangwali Holi, Hindus observe Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The evening is marked by lighting the Holika bonfire, where families, friends, and communities gather to celebrate. This sacred ritual serves as a reminder of light conquering darkness, goodness prevailing over evil, and joy triumphing over sorrow. (Also read: Happy Choti Holi 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Holika Dahan )

Holika Dahan 2025: On March 13, 2024, Hindus will celebrate Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)
Holika Dahan 2025: On March 13, 2024, Hindus will celebrate Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)

Holika Dahan is an important Hindu ritual observed on Purnima Tithi in the month of Phalgun. This year, it falls on Thursday, March 13, 2024. Check out the specific dos and don’ts to follow for the ceremony:

Do’s and Don’ts for Holika Dahan

Do’s:

✅ Perform rituals with devotion: Take part in Holika Dahan rituals sincerely and respectfully.

✅ Use eco-friendly materials: Opt for dry wood, cow dung cakes, and other natural materials for the bonfire to minimise environmental harm.

✅ Offer prayers: Seek divine blessings by offering prayers during the ceremony.

✅ Make offerings: Present sweets, fruits, and traditional items as offerings to the fire.

✅ Sing devotional songs: Chant bhajans and hymns around the bonfire to create a spiritual ambience.

✅ Seek blessings: Show respect to elders and seek their blessings during the celebrations.

✅ Practise charity: Donate food, clothing, or essentials to those in need as a gesture of kindness.

✅ Celebrate with loved ones: Enjoy the festival with family and friends, spreading happiness and positivity.

✅ Follow safety precautions: Maintain a safe distance from the fire and adhere to fire safety guidelines.

Don’ts:

❌ Avoid plastic and harmful materials: Do not burn plastic or other toxic substances, as they release harmful fumes.

❌ Say no to violence: Ensure that the celebrations remain peaceful and avoid any form of aggression.

❌ Protect the environment: Do not waste natural resources or cause environmental damage during the festivities.

❌ Prevent safety hazards: Avoid lighting bonfires near flammable objects or in overcrowded areas to prevent accidents.

❌ Respect traditions: Do not disregard or mock the customs and rituals associated with Holika Dahan.

❌ Limit consumption of intoxicants: Avoid excessive alcohol or intoxicants to maintain the sanctity of the festival.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
