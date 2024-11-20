Scared to travel because of diabetes? Follow these dos and don’ts for a hassle-free trip

Keeping a check on diet and lifestyle can be difficult, especially when we are travelling. For diabetic people, it is essential to manage their sugar levels at all times. With the right preparation, diabetics can stay healthy even while traveling. With the right preparation, diabetics can stay healthy even while traveling. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Tripathi, founder of Freedom From Diabetes, said, “Diabetes management becomes another hassle for those who travel a lot. Since it requires attention and care, comprehensive planning and the right medication become crucial. You can't skip meal times or eat unfamiliar cuisines, as these can spike your sugar level.”

Dos and don’ts to follow, while traveling

Pack diabetes-friendly snacks: Carry healthy options like nuts, seeds, protein bars, or whole-grain crackers. Having your snacks ensures you won't have to rely on unhealthy alternatives.

Choose low glycemic index foods: Whole grains, non-starchy veggies, and berries are good choices if you want to avoid unexpected blood sugar increases.

Remain hydrated: It's critical to consume a lot of water. Limit caffeine intake and stay away from sugary drinks because dehydration can make glucose control worse.

Balance your meals: Combine protein, healthy fats, and fibre in every meal to slow digestion and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

Snack wisely: Reach for raw veggies, nuts, or small portions of fruit instead of processed or sugary snacks.

Avoid skipping meals: Glucose instability is caused by irregular meal timing. Even while you're on the road, keep to your schedule.

Limit fast food: Fast food is convenient but often high in refined carbs and unhealthy fats. Whenever possible, choose fresh or grilled foods.

Avoid overeating: Consuming large amounts of foods high in carbohydrates might raise blood sugar levels. To stay elevated and stay on course, practice portion control.

“Your best ally is preparation. Healthy snacks, well-balanced meals, and thoughtful food selections will help you control your blood sugar levels and concentrate on having fun on your trip,” added Dr. Tripathi.

