Happy Choti Holi 2025: 30 best wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp, Facebook status to share on Holika Dahan

Choti Holi 2025: A day before Holi, Hindus observe the auspicious occasion of Choti Holi or Holika Dahan. This year, the festival will be celebrated with great fervour on Thursday, March 13. The highlight of the celebration is the lighting of a bonfire, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Choti Holi 2025: On this auspicious occasion of Holika Dahan, share these heartfelt images, messages and greetings. (Canva)

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Holika Dahan or Choti Holi, here are some heartfelt wishes, images, messages, and greetings you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, and other social media platforms. (Also read: Choti Holi 2025: When is Holika Dahan? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja vidhi, samagri )

Happy Choti Holi 2025 wishes

1. May the flames of Holika Dahan burn away all negativity and bring happiness, prosperity, and success into your life. Wishing you a joyful Choti Holi!

2. Let's celebrate the victory of good over evil with colours of joy and love. Happy Holika Dahan!

Choti Holi marks the victory of good over evil.(Canva)

3. May this Holika Dahan fill your life with warmth, positivity, and new beginnings. Wishing you a blessed Choti Holi!

4. On this auspicious occasion, may the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu protect you from all harm. Happy Holika Dahan!

5. Holika Dahan is a reminder that no matter how strong evil may seem, goodness always prevails. Let's welcome Holi with a heart full of love and happiness!

6. As the bonfire burns bright, may your troubles fade away like ashes, leaving behind light, hope, and joy. Happy Choti Holi!

A sacred bonfire is lit to celebrate Holika Dahan.(Freepik)

7. Let's bid farewell to negativity and embrace the colours of happiness and harmony. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Holika Dahan!

8. May the sacred fire of Holika Dahan burn away all your worries and illuminate your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Choti Holi!

9. Let the flames of Holika purify your heart and soul, paving the way for new beginnings and endless joy. Wishing you a blessed Holika Dahan!

Choti Holi 2025 messages and greetings

10. May this Holika Dahan fill your life with light, positivity, and the colours of happiness. Happy Choti Holi to you and your family!

11. Just as Holika's evil was destroyed, may all negativity in your life be erased, making way for peace and success. Happy Holika Dahan!

12. May the festival of Holika Dahan bring warmth, good health, and harmony into your life. Wishing you a joyous Choti Holi!

It symbolizes the burning away of negativity and sins.(Freepik)

13. On this auspicious occasion, may you be blessed with happiness, success, and good fortune. Happy Holika Dahan!

14. As the fire of Holika burns, may it take away all your troubles and bring joy into your life. Have a wonderful Choti Holi!

15. May the divine blessings of Lord Vishnu protect you and your loved ones from all harm. Wishing you a blessed Holika Dahan!

16. Let's welcome the festival of colours with love, laughter, and positivity. Happy Choti Holi to you and your family!

17. May this Holika Dahan inspire you to leave behind negativity and embrace a life full of happiness and success. Have a joyful celebration!

People gather to offer prayers and seek blessings.(Freepik)

18. May the Holika Dahan bonfire burn all your sorrows and fill your heart with happiness and love. Wishing you a bright and colourful Choti Holi!

19. As we light the Holika fire, may it symbolise the victory of truth over falsehood and bring endless joy into your life. Happy Holika Dahan!

20. This Holika Dahan, let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil and welcome the festival of colours with open hearts. Wishing you a vibrant Choti Holi!

Happy Choti Holi 2025 status

21. May the fire of Holika burn away all negativity, making way for hope, joy, and prosperity in your life. Happy Holika Dahan!

22. The festival of Holika Dahan reminds us that goodness always wins. May this festival bring you strength and happiness. Happy Choti Holi!

The fire represents power, faith, and protection.(Freepik)

23. Let's celebrate Holika Dahan with faith in goodness and love in our hearts. May this festival bring you endless joy and prosperity!

23. The fire of Holika Dahan teaches us to burn away all fears and embrace new opportunities with courage and happiness.

24. As the Holika fire burns, may it destroy all evil within us and fill our hearts with love and kindness.

25. Holika Dahan is a reminder that no matter how dark the night, the light of goodness will always shine through.

26. This Holika Dahan, may you rise from the ashes of negativity and bloom into a life full of positivity and success!

Holika Dahan prepares us for the colourful Holi ahead.(Freepik)

27. May the flames of Holika Dahan burn away all negativity and light up your life with happiness, success, and love. Wishing you a joyful Choti Holi

28. As the bonfire glows, may your worries fade and your heart be filled with warmth, peace, and positivity. Happy Holika Dahan.

29. Just as good triumphed over evil, may this Holika Dahan bring strength, prosperity, and harmony into your life. Have a blessed Choti Holi!

30. May this Choti Holi bring new beginnings, boundless joy, and the courage to overcome every challenge.

This story includes AI-generated elements.