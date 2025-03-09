Holi 2025: Is Holi on March 13 or 14? Know the correct date, Holika Dahan time, Purnima tithi and more

Holi 2025: The festival of colours, Holi, is one of the biggest and most auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated annually. A day before Holi, Holika Dahan is celebrated, which marks the victory of good over evil. Every year, there is a confusion around the dates of both the festivals. If you are confused too, whether Holi is on March 13 or 14, we have you covered. Let's find out the correct date and time. Holi 2025: Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is celebrated with pomp every year. (Pixabay)

Also Read | Hola Mohalla 2025: When will it be celebrated? Know all about the 3-day festival

Holi 2025: When is Holi and Holika Dahan?

In 2025, some believe Holika Dahan and Holi will be celebrated on the same day, i.e. March 13, while some say Holi is on March 15. But here are the correct dates for both the festivals, per Drik Panchang:

This year, Holi is on March 14 because of Bhadra Kaal on March 13. This means Holika Dahan falls on March 13.

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on March 13, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 PM on March 14, 2025

People throw coloured water as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" inside a temple in the town of Barsana. (Reuters)

Holi 2025: What are the timings for Holika Dahan?

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 11:26 PM (March 13) to 12:30 AM (March 14)

Bhadra Punchha - 6:57 PM to 8:14 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 8:14 PM to 10:22 PM

Per the panchang, if Bhadra Kaal is getting over after midnight, then Holika Dahan should be done in Pradosh while Purnima Tithi is prevailing and Bhadra is over. Sometimes, it is also done during Bhadra Punchha. However, one should avoid Bhadra Mukha. This year, Holika Dahan will take place after Bhadra Mukha.

Holi 2025: Is there a specific time to play Rangwali Holi?

While Holika Dahan can be celebrated only at a specific time decided by the priests because of Bhadra Kaal, Rangwali Holi does not have any restrictions. Traditionally, it is played in the morning after breakfast and the celebrations often continue until lunchtime or even stretch into the evening. On this day, children and adults enthusiastically play with colours, water, and flowers. In some parts of the country, people also enjoy playing Lathmar Holi.