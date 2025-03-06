Menu Explore
Hola Mohalla 2025: When will it be celebrated? Know all about the 3-day festival

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 06, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Hola Mohalla 2025: From date to significance, here’s all that you need to know about the special festival.

Hola Mohalla 2025: Hola Mohalla is a 3-day festival dedicated in showcasing the valour, strength and military skills of the Sikha. Observed at Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib in Anandpur, located in the Rupnagar district of Punjab, Hola Mohalla holds immense religious significance for Sikhs.

This year, Hola Mohalla will be observed from March 14, 2025 to March 16, 2025. (Shutterstock)
This year, Hola Mohalla will be observed from March 14, 2025 to March 16, 2025.

Hola Mohalla 2025: Date

Hola Mohalla is a three-day festival that is usually observed in Anandpur. Established by the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji, in the late 17th century, Hola Mohalla is a festival dedicated to showcase the camaraderie shared between the people of the community, along with their military skills, exercises and mock battles. Also read | Happy Hola Mohalla 2024: Wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

This year, Hola Mohalla will be observed from March 14, 2025 to March 16, 2025.

In the late 17th century, Guru Gobind Singh Ji started Hola Mohalla celebrations as a way of showcasing to the world what the Sikhs have – from strength at battles to shared sense of community. During Hola Mohalla, Sikh men engage in mock battles to demonstrate their valour, strength and military training. Contests are also organised to check how prepared the people are, when it comes to physical strength.

Hola Mohalla 2025: Know all about the rituals.(Shutterstock)
Hola Mohalla 2025: Know all about the rituals.

Hola Mohalla: Significance and rituals

On the first day of the festival, the morning starts with prayers and hymns in Gurudwaras. Nagar kirtan processions are organised in Anandpur. People from all over the world flock to the town to experience the festival.

On the second day of Hola Mohalla, different types of martial arts are showcased. Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art is one of the main attractions of the day. Mock battles are organised, and contests of wrestling, archery are also part of the day. Sikh men dress up in traditional attires to take part in the festivities.

On the third and final day of the festival, Sikhs pay homage to the warriors who fought and gave their lives for the country and the community. Langar, a grand feast where free meals are served to all, is organised on this day.

