Choti Holi 2025: When is Holika Dahan? Know correct date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja vidhi, samagri

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 11, 2025 10:09 AM IST

Choti Holi 2025: Choti Holi or Holika Dahan marks the victory of good over evil. From date, history to puja vidhi and timings, here's all you need to know. 

Choti Holi 2025: A day before Rangwali Holi, Hindus observe Choti Holi or Holika Dahan, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The evening is marked by lighting the Holika bonfire, where families, friends, and communities gather to celebrate. This sacred ritual serves as a reminder of light conquering darkness, goodness prevailing over evil, and joy triumphing over sorrow. From date to history, here's all you need to know about this festival. (Also read: Braj Holi 2025 full calendar: Lathmar to Phoolwali Holi, know all about 40-day Rangotsav festival in Mathura, Vrindavan )

Choti Holi 2025: Choti Holi, observed on March 13, 2025, marks the celebration of light over darkness. (ANI)
When is Choti Holi 2025?

Holi is celebrated in the Hindu month of Phalgun, which typically falls in February or March in the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, Holika Dahan (Choti Holi) will be observed on the evening of March 13, followed by Rangwali Holi on Friday, March 14.

What are Choti Holi 2025 timings?

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the festival are as follows:

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 11:26 PM, March 13 to 12:30 AM, March 14

Duration - 01 Hour 04 Minutes

Bhadra Punchha - 6:57 PM to 8:14 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 8:14 PM to 10:22 PM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 10:35 AM on Mar 13, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:23 AM on Mar 14, 2025

What are Choti Holi 2025 puja vidhi and samagri?

Holika Dahan celebrations begin at night with a sacred bonfire, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Hindus gather with family, friends, and community members to perform Holika Puja, burning effigies of Holika while chanting prayers. Before lighting the fire, devotees worship the wood pile by wrapping it with white thread three or seven times and offering holy water, kumkum, and flowers. Roasting green cereals in the fire is also a significant tradition.

Holika Dahan or choti Holi, a ritual associated with the festival of colours, Holi, is marked across the country on the eve of Holi. (ANI)
To perform the ritual, a list of puja samagri is required, including Gangajal (holy water), a cow dung garland, akshat (unbroken rice), flowers, roli, moli (sacred thread), jaggery, turmeric, moong dal, batashe (sugar discs), gulal (coloured powder), coconut, and wheat baaliyan (ears of wheat). These offerings are made to seek divine blessings for prosperity, happiness, and protection from negative energies.

What is Choti Holi 2025 history and significance?

According to legend, the demon king Hiranyakashipu, blessed with a powerful boon, forced his subjects to worship him. His son, Prahlad, remained devoted to Lord Vishnu, angering his father. To kill him, Hiranyakashipu enlisted his sister Holika, who had a fire-resistant shawl. As she sat on a pyre with Prahlad, a divine wind transferred the shawl to him, and Holika perished in the flames. This marks the victory of good over evil. On Holika Dahan, Hindus burn effigies of Holika, symbolising this triumph, seeking prosperity, and letting go of fears for a fresh start.

