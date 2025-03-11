Braj Holi 2025 full calendar: Lathmar to Phoolwali Holi, know all about 40-day Rangotsav festival in Mathura, Vrindavan

Braj Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and cherished festivals, deeply rooted in the playful legends of Lord Krishna and Radha. Spanning 40 days, the grand Rangotsav transforms the Braj region, mainly Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, into a dazzling spectacle of colours, devotion, and joy. (Also read: Holi 2025: Is Holi on March 13 or 14? Know the correct date, Holika Dahan time, Purnima tithi and more ) Braj Holi 2025: Braj Holi, a vibrant festival in India, lasts 40 days and celebrates the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.(PTI)

Kicking off with Basant Panchami and concluding with Rang Panchami, the festival attracts devotees and tourists from around the globe. Unique traditions like Lathmar Holi, Phoolon Ki Holi, Laddu Holi, and Huranga bring the spirit of Holi alive, turning Braj into a magical, colour-soaked paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about this extraordinary celebration.

Braj Holi 2025 Schedule

Date Event Location 28 February Maha Shivaratri – First Holi procession Ladliji Temple, Barsana 7 March Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi in the evening Ladliji Mahal, Barsana 8 March Lathmar Holi Barsana 9 March Lathmar Holi Nandgaon 10 March Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple 11 March Holi celebrations Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul 12 March Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations Vrindavan 13 March Holika Dahan Phalen and across Braj 14 March Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi Entire Braj region 15 March Huranga Baldev's Dauji Temple 16 March Huranga Nandgaon 17 March Traditional Huranga Jao village 18 March Charakula Dance Mukharai 19 March Huranga Batain 20 March Huranga Gidoh 21 March Rang Panchami – Huranga Khaira 22 March Holi celebrations Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan View All Prev Next

Braj Holi 2025 history and signifcance

The Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, as it is closely linked to the life of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. With its many temples and pilgrimage sites, this region attracts thousands of Lord Krishna's devotees year-round.

As for the origins of Holi in Braj, the story traces back to the playful antics of Lord Krishna. Known for his mischievous nature, Krishna would often play pranks with colours on the Gopis of Vrindavan. One popular legend recounts how Krishna, upset about his dark complexion, questioned his mother, Yashoda, about why Radha was so fair and beautiful. In a light-hearted response, Yashoda suggested that Krishna colour Radha’s face to match his own. Krishna took this playful advice to heart, and thus, the tradition of smearing colours during Holi was born in Braj, marking the start of the region’s vibrant Holi celebrations.