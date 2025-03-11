Braj Holi 2025 full calendar: Lathmar to Phoolwali Holi, know all about 40-day Rangotsav festival in Mathura, Vrindavan
Braj Holi 2025 offers 40 days of vibrant celebrations, featuring unique events like Lathmar, Phoolwali Holi, Huranga and more. Here's your complete guide.
Braj Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and cherished festivals, deeply rooted in the playful legends of Lord Krishna and Radha. Spanning 40 days, the grand Rangotsav transforms the Braj region, mainly Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, into a dazzling spectacle of colours, devotion, and joy. (Also read: Holi 2025: Is Holi on March 13 or 14? Know the correct date, Holika Dahan time, Purnima tithi and more )
Kicking off with Basant Panchami and concluding with Rang Panchami, the festival attracts devotees and tourists from around the globe. Unique traditions like Lathmar Holi, Phoolon Ki Holi, Laddu Holi, and Huranga bring the spirit of Holi alive, turning Braj into a magical, colour-soaked paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about this extraordinary celebration.
Braj Holi 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|28 February
|Maha Shivaratri – First Holi procession
|Ladliji Temple, Barsana
|7 March
|Phag Aamantran – Laddu Holi in the evening
|Ladliji Mahal, Barsana
|8 March
|Lathmar Holi
|Barsana
|9 March
|Lathmar Holi
|Nandgaon
|10 March
|Rangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki Holi
|Vrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple
|11 March
|Holi celebrations
|Dwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul
|12 March
|Holi at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol Celebrations
|Vrindavan
|13 March
|Holika Dahan
|Phalen and across Braj
|14 March
|Dhulhadi – Rangon ki Holi
|Entire Braj region
|15 March
|Huranga
|Baldev's Dauji Temple
|16 March
|Huranga
|Nandgaon
|17 March
|Traditional Huranga
|Jao village
|18 March
|Charakula Dance
|Mukharai
|19 March
|Huranga
|Batain
|20 March
|Huranga
|Gidoh
|21 March
|Rang Panchami – Huranga
|Khaira
|22 March
|Holi celebrations
|Ranganathji Temple, Vrindavan
Braj Holi 2025 history and signifcance
The Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, as it is closely linked to the life of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. With its many temples and pilgrimage sites, this region attracts thousands of Lord Krishna's devotees year-round.
As for the origins of Holi in Braj, the story traces back to the playful antics of Lord Krishna. Known for his mischievous nature, Krishna would often play pranks with colours on the Gopis of Vrindavan. One popular legend recounts how Krishna, upset about his dark complexion, questioned his mother, Yashoda, about why Radha was so fair and beautiful. In a light-hearted response, Yashoda suggested that Krishna colour Radha’s face to match his own. Krishna took this playful advice to heart, and thus, the tradition of smearing colours during Holi was born in Braj, marking the start of the region’s vibrant Holi celebrations.
