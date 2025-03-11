Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Braj Holi 2025 full calendar: Lathmar to Phoolwali Holi, know all about 40-day Rangotsav festival in Mathura, Vrindavan

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Mar 11, 2025 09:19 AM IST

Braj Holi 2025 offers 40 days of vibrant celebrations, featuring unique events like Lathmar, Phoolwali Holi, Huranga and more. Here's your complete guide.

Braj Holi is one of India’s most vibrant and cherished festivals, deeply rooted in the playful legends of Lord Krishna and Radha. Spanning 40 days, the grand Rangotsav transforms the Braj region, mainly Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, into a dazzling spectacle of colours, devotion, and joy. (Also read: Holi 2025: Is Holi on March 13 or 14? Know the correct date, Holika Dahan time, Purnima tithi and more )

Braj Holi 2025: Braj Holi, a vibrant festival in India, lasts 40 days and celebrates the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.(PTI)
Braj Holi 2025: Braj Holi, a vibrant festival in India, lasts 40 days and celebrates the legends of Lord Krishna and Radha.(PTI)

Kicking off with Basant Panchami and concluding with Rang Panchami, the festival attracts devotees and tourists from around the globe. Unique traditions like Lathmar Holi, Phoolon Ki Holi, Laddu Holi, and Huranga bring the spirit of Holi alive, turning Braj into a magical, colour-soaked paradise. Here’s everything you need to know about this extraordinary celebration.

Braj Holi 2025 Schedule

DateEventLocation
28 FebruaryMaha Shivaratri – First Holi processionLadliji Temple, Barsana
7 MarchPhag Aamantran – Laddu Holi in the eveningLadliji Mahal, Barsana
8 MarchLathmar HoliBarsana
9 MarchLathmar HoliNandgaon
10 MarchRangbhari Holi and Phoolon ki HoliVrindavan, Banke Bihari Temple
11 MarchHoli celebrationsDwarkadheesh Temple, Gokul
12 MarchHoli at Banke Bihari Temple and Dol CelebrationsVrindavan
13 MarchHolika DahanPhalen and across Braj
14 MarchDhulhadi – Rangon ki HoliEntire Braj region
15 MarchHurangaBaldev's Dauji Temple
16 MarchHurangaNandgaon
17 MarchTraditional HurangaJao village
18 MarchCharakula DanceMukharai
19 MarchHurangaBatain
20 MarchHurangaGidoh
21 MarchRang Panchami – HurangaKhaira
22 March Holi celebrationsRanganathji Temple, Vrindavan

Braj Holi 2025 history and signifcance

The Braj region, including Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, holds immense significance in Hindu mythology, as it is closely linked to the life of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu. With its many temples and pilgrimage sites, this region attracts thousands of Lord Krishna's devotees year-round.

As for the origins of Holi in Braj, the story traces back to the playful antics of Lord Krishna. Known for his mischievous nature, Krishna would often play pranks with colours on the Gopis of Vrindavan. One popular legend recounts how Krishna, upset about his dark complexion, questioned his mother, Yashoda, about why Radha was so fair and beautiful. In a light-hearted response, Yashoda suggested that Krishna colour Radha’s face to match his own. Krishna took this playful advice to heart, and thus, the tradition of smearing colours during Holi was born in Braj, marking the start of the region’s vibrant Holi celebrations.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On