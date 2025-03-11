Thiruvananthapuram, As women started arriving in the Kerala capital to celebrate the famous 'Attukal Pongala' on March 13, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the festival. Kerala capital gears up for Attukal Pongala, CM assures smooth, clean festivities

In a Facebook post, the chief minister requested everyone to follow the traffic regulations implemented for a smooth travel experience on the day of Pongala.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made under the leadership of the district administration to ensure that devotees arriving in the capital city for the Attukal Pongala on March 13 can offer their Pongala without any obstacles," Vijayan said.

Noting that the festival has been conducted in an exemplary manner without waste management issues, Vijayan said it is essential that all adhere to the guidelines set by the district administration.

"We must also ensure that the capital city remains clean and orderly. The cooperation of everyone is requested to make this year's Pongala an unforgettable experience," he said.

Thousands of women devotees gather for the festival, preparing offerings on brick hearths lining the city's roads in devotion to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple here.

Since Tuesday, women have been arriving in the state capital to secure prime spots for setting up their brick hearths, where they will prepare 'pongala' a traditional offering made of rice, jaggery, and grated coconut or other sweet delicacies in freshly acquired earthen or metal pots.

The Pongala festival marks the grand conclusion of a 10-day ritual at the shrine.

Preparing ‘pongala’ is regarded as a sacred all-women ritual, forming a key part of the annual festival at the Attukal Temple, often referred to as the 'Women’s Sabarimala.'

The festival begins with the "Kappukettu ceremony," featuring the musical rendition of the Goddess's story by authorised families, invoking the presence of Kodungallur Bhagavathy and the slaying of the Pandyan King.

The nine-day recitation culminates in a dramatic moment marked by temple drums and devotees' chants, leading to the lighting of hearths for the Pongala offering, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

