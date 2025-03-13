Expert-approved skin and hair care tips for your Holi party

Holi is a festival of colour, joy, and togetherness. But even as you revel in the festivities, make sure to give yourself some extra love and care. Synthetic colours, as well as prolonged sun and water exposure, can leave you with dry skin and irritated eyes and ears. A little care goes a long way in keeping the colour and fun

Here’s a complete guide to keeping your skin, eyes, ears, lips, and nails protected and pampered with a simple pre- and post-Holi routine to soak in the festive spirit without discomfort.

SKIN PROTECTION

Pre-Holi Care

Apply a generous layer of coconut, mustard or olive oil all over your body, paying extra attention to elbows, knees, and hands which tend to stain more.

Use a rich body butter or cream to keep the skin hydrated and prevent colours from seeping in. A broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50+) is a must. “Holi colours make the skin more photosensitive, increasing the risk of pigmentation, especially if a rash develops,” says Dr Amit Bangia, dermatologist at Asian Hospital.

If you have acne-prone skin, stop active acne treatments (like retinols and benzoyl peroxide) 3-5 days prior to avoid irritation, suggests dermatologist Dr Atula Gupta. Wear full-sleeved cotton clothes to minimise direct contact with colours.

Post-Holi Care

Avoid harsh soaps or scrubbing. Instead, cleanse with a mild face wash or a homemade ubtan (gram flour, curd, and turmeric) to remove colour.

Soothe irritation with aloe vera gel, rose water, or cucumber juice. Replenish with a hydrating serum, oil or light moisturiser.

Skip salon treatments for at least a week to let your skin recover, advises Dr Harsimran Kaur. Pro tip: Rub mustard oil on your skin then wipe away gently with a cotton pad to remove residual colour.

LIPS

Pre-Holi Care

“To avoid dryness and stinging, use a thick coat of petroleum jelly or lip balm, says cosmetologist Dr Nilofar Diwan.

Avoid using matte lipsticks, as they dry out the lips. Opt for a creamy lipstick or a tinted lip balm.

Post-Holi Care

Clean your lips with micellar water or milk with a cotton pad.

Re-apply a nourishing lip balm to keep your lips soft and prevent chapping. For extra care, apply ghee, coconut oil, or honey at night to help repair any dryness.

EARS

Pre-Holi Care

Before heading out, apply petroleum jelly around and just inside the outer ear to prevent colours from settling.

“If you’re planning to play with water or are prone to ear infections, dip soft cotton plugs with oil and use them to block water or colour from entering your ears,” says paediatric dermatologist Sumit Kaur.

Post-Holi Care

Clean your outer ears gently with a damp cotton pad or soft cloth. Avoid using earbuds or water, as they can push particles further inside. If you feel any discomfort, pain, or blockage, consult a doctor instead of attempting self-cleaning.

Pre-Holi Care Apply a clear nail polish to create a barrier for your nails. “Petroleum jelly can be applied on the nails to prevent colour staining,” says Dr Atula Gupta. Keep your nails trimmed short to reduce the chances of colour getting trapped underneath.

NAIL PROTECTION

Post-Holi Care

Avoid using acetone-based nail polish removers right away.

Moisturise your cuticles and nail beds with nourishing oils like almond or olive oil to restore hydration and shine.

EYE SAFETY MEASURES

Pre-Holi Care

Protect your eyes from colour and dust with wraparound or oversized sunglasses, suggests dermatologist Dr Harsimran Kaur.

“Avoid contact lenses, as colours can stick and cause irritation,” adds Dr Kaur.

Apply a lightweight hydrating eye cream to protect the under eye area and avoid staining.

Post-Holi Care

Once the celebrations are over, rinse your eyes gently with clean, cold water.

If you experience dryness or redness, use lubricating eye drops after checking with a doctor.

Rest your eyes by avoiding prolonged screen time to allow them to recover naturally.