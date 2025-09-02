AIIMS trained gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs he personally relies on for better gut health: Turmeric, cumin, and more

Digestive issues like gas, bloating, and indigestion are among the most common health complaints, and many people turn to natural remedies for relief. Herbs and spices that have long been used in traditional kitchens are now increasingly backed by science for their gut-healing benefits. Dr. Sethi suggests adding turmeric to warm milk or curries to soothe the system, reduce inflammation, and support bile flow.

Gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, has shared eight of the best herbs that he personally uses and recommends for better gut health. On September 2, the Harvard-trained doctor took to Instagram to recommend natural solutions for problems like gas and bloating, reminding followers that “real gut healing starts in your kitchen. Use daily, rotate weekly.”

Turmeric

Ginger

Ginger relieves nausea and bloating, while also acting as an excellent natural remedy for sluggish digestion. Dr. Sethi recommends steeping ginger in tea after big meals for best results.

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds are a natural remedy for gas and bloating. The gastroenterologist suggests, “Chew after meals or make a calming tea (your grandma was right).”

Cumin

Cumin stimulates the release of bile and is also beneficial in relieving cramps from IBS. The doctor recommends toasting cumin and adding them to dal or vegetable stir-fries.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon can be added to oats, kefir, or sprinkled over coffee. It is great for regulating blood sugar as well as calming gut motility, which promotes healthy digestion.

Peppermint

Peppermint can be consumed in the form of tea or capsules. It works great as a gut muscle relaxant and soothes spasms. However, Dr. Sethi recommends skipping peppermint if you experience reflux.

Garlic

Garlic acts as a prebiotic for beneficial gut bacteria while fighting off the harmful ones, due to its antibacterial, antifungal and antiparasitic properties. According to Dr. Sethi, garlic “works best when lightly crushed before cooking.”

Coriander

Coriander or cilantro has the ability to reduce gas and bloating. It can be added to curries and salads for extra health benefits and a pop of flavour.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.