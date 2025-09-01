AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 10 best dinner options for gut and liver: Is any of this on your plan tonight?

While breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, your dinner should also be equally nutritious. However, late-night snacking or a meal not fit for your nighttime routine can derail your process to improving your overall health. Two of the meals, Dr Sethi suggested in his post, are Khichdi (moong dal and rice) with sauteed bottle gourd and vegetable sambar, ragi roti, and coconut chutney. (Representative image) (Shutterstock)

Dinner is an essential meal that contributes to your daily nutrient intake. A well-balanced dinner ensures you get the vitamins, minerals, and macronutrients your body needs to thrive before you go to sleep, which is the longest stretch in 24 hours we go without food. Therefore, having a dinner which is not only nutritious but also gut-friendly is essential.

10 doctor-approved best dinner combinations

In an Instagram post shared on August 31, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared his 10 best dinner combinations one should try for their gut and liver health. Sharing the post, the gut and liver doctor wrote, “10 best dinner combos (doctor-approved for gut + liver).” Here are the options Dr Sethi suggested:

1. Grilled salmon, steamed asparagus with quinoa

2. Khichdi (moong dal and rice) with sauteed bottle gourd

3. Baked cod, herbed quinoa and steamed zucchini

4. Chickpea curry, rice and cabbage slaw

5. Baked chicken thighs, roasted carrots and millet

6. Vegetable sambar, ragi roti, and coconut chutney

7. Stir-fried tofu, broccoli, and cauliflower rice

8. Paneer bhurji, mixed vegetable, and buckwheat roti

9. Grilled shrimp, sweet potato mash, and sauteed kale

10. Palak sal, quinoa, and carrot and cucumber raita

The best time to have dinner

While knowing the best meals for dinner is important, eating them at the right time is essential, too. A Harvard study says eating dinner earlier is better for our appetite and energy levels and can help us maintain or even lose weight. Moreover, an earlier dinner gives you a good amount of time to digest your food and allows your blood sugar to properly rise and fall after dinner.

A report by Silverline Hospital suggests that having dinner between 7 pm and 8 pm aligns well with the circadian rhythm and gives sufficient time to metabolise the food before bedtime

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.