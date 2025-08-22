Akshay Kumar's secret to fitness at 57 is full day fast on Mondays, dinner at 6:30 PM, and… avoiding weightlifting!

When it comes to fitness in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar's name comes right at the top. The actor is known for his insane dedication to leading a healthy lifestyle with a simple yet strict approach that includes performing his own stunts, eating healthy, and more. Akshay Kumar recently revealed that he keeps a full-day fast on Monday and eats early at 6:30 pm because a healthy stomach is the key to avoiding all health problems.

Recently, while attending a book launch event for Your Body Already Knows, Akshay revealed another secret to his disciplined lifestyle that keeps him fit even at the age of 57. The actor said that he keeps a full-day fast on Monday and eats early at 6:30 pm because a healthy stomach is the key to avoiding all health problems. He added that he doesn't train traditionally and doesn't do weight training.

A full-day fast on Mondays

During the book launch event, Akshay revealed a lifestyle habit that he observes once a week that helps keep him light and energetic: full-day fasts on Monday. He said, “I fast on Mondays, like a full-day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that, Monday is a full-day fast till Tuesday morning.”

But does fasting actually help our bodies? According to nutritionist Purnima Verma, fasting enhances metabolism, reshuffles circadian rhythm, improves sleep, and assimilation of food. On the physical level, it helps detox the body, increases one’s ability to concentrate and focus.

Why is eating food at 6:30 PM important?

During the interaction, the actor also confessed to wrapping up his dinner by 6:30 PM. Why? He claims that eating an early dinner is the most important thing for your body, because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, basically, every part of our body is at rest. But when we eat a late dinner, we don't give our stomach the proper time to rest.

“By the time you get up, it is time for your stomach to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working. It's working very hard. I'm explaining it in a very, very simple way. And you all know how important it is to keep our stomach healthy because all the diseases that exist come from there,” he adds.

The superstar advises, “I think that among all the parts in your body, if you pay maximum attention to your stomach, diseases will not come near you. So this is what I always follow. So eating at 6:30 is important because you get your time to digest your food, and by the time when you are about to sleep by 9-9:30, 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest, and that's it. So, it's a very simple thing.”

Lastly, during the interaction, per the Economic Times, the actor also advised against crash diets or reliance on processed food, and confessed that he avoids lifting weights, instead focusing on activities like rock climbing, outdoor sports, and body-weight exercises. He quipped that his gym is designed “for monkeys,” as it is equipped mainly for climbing and hanging exercises rather than traditional weightlifting.

