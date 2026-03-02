Sangri Ki Sabzi recipe: A taste of Rajasthan’s desert kitchen

Necessity is the mother of all innovation and sometimes, also some delicious dishes. In Rajasthan, where water was once scarce and green leafy vegetables were harder to find, genious minds came up with smart solutions to satify their palletes. Try to make Sangri ki Sabzi with this easy recipe.

Today, we bring you Rajasthani speciality, Sangri Ki Sabzi. This recipe is shared by Chef Gopal Chandra Sahoo, Sous Chef at Marriot Udaipur.

Sangri beans are the dried pods of the Prosopis cineraria tree, commonly known as the khejri tree. They are native to the arid regions of Rajasthan and are a staple ingredient in traditional Rajasthani cuisine. The hardy khejri tree thrives in extreme heat and sandy soil, making sangri an important food source in dry climates.

The beans are high in protein and fiber and have a long shelf life too.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients 1 cup dried sangri beans, 1/2 cup dried ker berries

3-4 tablespoons mustard oil

1/4 cumin seeds (jeera), 1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing), 3-4 whole dry red chillies.

3 to 4 whole garlic

1 tsp turmeric powder (haldi),

1-2 tsp red chili powder (or Kashmiri red chili powder),

1-2 tsp coriander powder (dhaniya),

1 tsp aamchur (dry mango powder),

Salt to taste

Optional Enhancers: 1-2 tbsp curd (yogurt) for tanginess,

1 tbsp raisins (kishmish),

8 to 10 pic whole cashewnut

1/2 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

Method 1 .Thoroughly wash Ker and Sangri multiple times to remove desert dust. Soak them in water for at least 8 hours or overnight.

2 .Pressure cook the soaked Ker and Sangri with a pinch of salt for 1-2 whistles until tender but not mushy. Drain and rinse once more with fresh water.

3 . Heat mustard oil in a pan until it smokes, then lower the heat. Add hing, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, whole peeled garlic,whole dry red chilies & whole cashewnut &Rasin.

4 . Add the boiled Ker and Sangri. Stir in turmeric, coriander powder, chili powder, and salt.

Cook: Mix in the raisins, dried mango, and whisked curd (if using). Cover and cook on low heat for 6–8 minutes until the spices are well-absorbed and oil separates.

5 .Garnish with fresh coriander. This dish is ready to serve.