Sangri Ki Sabzi recipe: A taste of Rajasthan’s desert kitchen
Rajasthan's scarcity of water and vegetables led to the creation of Sangri Ki Sabzi, a traditional dish made from sangri beans of the khejri tree.
Necessity is the mother of all innovation and sometimes, also some delicious dishes. In Rajasthan, where water was once scarce and green leafy vegetables were harder to find, genious minds came up with smart solutions to satify their palletes.
Today, we bring you Rajasthani speciality, Sangri Ki Sabzi. This recipe is shared by Chef Gopal Chandra Sahoo, Sous Chef at Marriot Udaipur.
Sangri beans are the dried pods of the Prosopis cineraria tree, commonly known as the khejri tree. They are native to the arid regions of Rajasthan and are a staple ingredient in traditional Rajasthani cuisine. The hardy khejri tree thrives in extreme heat and sandy soil, making sangri an important food source in dry climates.
The beans are high in protein and fiber and have a long shelf life too.
Check out the recipe:
Ingredients
1 cup dried sangri beans, 1/2 cup dried ker berries
3-4 tablespoons mustard oil
1/4 cumin seeds (jeera), 1/4 tsp asafoetida (hing), 3-4 whole dry red chillies.
3 to 4 whole garlic
1 tsp turmeric powder (haldi),
1-2 tsp red chili powder (or Kashmiri red chili powder),
1-2 tsp coriander powder (dhaniya),
1 tsp aamchur (dry mango powder),
Salt to taste
Optional Enhancers: 1-2 tbsp curd (yogurt) for tanginess,
1 tbsp raisins (kishmish),
8 to 10 pic whole cashewnut
1/2 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)
Method
1 .Thoroughly wash Ker and Sangri multiple times to remove desert dust. Soak them in water for at least 8 hours or overnight.
2 .Pressure cook the soaked Ker and Sangri with a pinch of salt for 1-2 whistles until tender but not mushy. Drain and rinse once more with fresh water.
3 . Heat mustard oil in a pan until it smokes, then lower the heat. Add hing, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, whole peeled garlic,whole dry red chilies & whole cashewnut &Rasin.
4 . Add the boiled Ker and Sangri. Stir in turmeric, coriander powder, chili powder, and salt.
Cook: Mix in the raisins, dried mango, and whisked curd (if using). Cover and cook on low heat for 6–8 minutes until the spices are well-absorbed and oil separates.
5 .Garnish with fresh coriander. This dish is ready to serve.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Soumya Srivastava is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Hindustan Times, with over a decade of experience writing about movies, celebrities, pop culture, and everything that’s effortlessly cool. Equal parts Swiftie and Christopher Nolan devotee, she brings both heart and sharp perspective to every story she tells—whether it’s a red-carpet moment, a streaming obsession, or a deep dive into the craft behind cinema. An English Literature graduate from Janki Devi Memorial College, Delhi University, Soumya is also an IIMC Dhenkanal (2013) alum. She is a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, and her writing reflects a strong editorial instinct, cultural insight, and a love for storytelling that goes beyond headlines. While films remain her first love, Soumya is especially passionate about décor and design—always drawn to beautiful spaces, thoughtful details, and the way aesthetics shape everyday living. From celebrity homes to interior trends and lifestyle inspirations, she enjoys exploring the intersection of taste, personality, and modern living. With a voice that’s both informed and relatable, she continues to curate conversations around entertainment, lifestyle, and culture for a wide, engaged audience.Read More
