Nutritionist shares 5 natural drinks to help you shed stubborn belly fat and lose weight: Black coffee, ginger tea, more

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and wellness content creator, has shared five drinks that can help you lose weight naturally. In an Instagram video shared on March 22, the nutritionist explains, “Want to melt that stubborn belly fat? These five drinks are your secret weapon. From boosting metabolism to stabilising blood sugar, each one plays a unique role in your weight loss journey. Remember, consistency is key! Pair these with a balanced diet and regular exercise for the best results.”

When it comes to weight loss, there’s no substitute for a balanced diet, regular exercise, and consistency. However, certain everyday ingredients can offer additional support by helping boost metabolism , improve insulin sensitivity, and regulate blood sugar levels naturally. While these aren’t magic solutions, incorporating them into your routine may complement your efforts and make the journey more sustainable.

Apple cider vinegar Khushi highlights that apple cider vinegar may support weight loss by helping regulate blood sugar levels. It can be taken before or after meals, but should be avoided by those who experience stomach issues related to acidity and reflux. She explains, “First, apple cider vinegar. Great to reduce blood sugar levels and make you lose weight. Have it before and after meals and avoid if you have acidity or GERD.”

Green tea Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can support weight loss by enhancing metabolism. However, Khushi recommends consuming it before 6:00 pm, as its caffeine content may interfere with sleep if taken later. She states, “Second, green tea. It has powerful nutrients that stimulate metabolism. You can have it any time of the day, but avoid it after 6:00 pm because it has caffeine.”

Black coffee Black coffee contains powerful polyphenols that can help stabilise blood sugar levels and support weight loss. However, the nutritionist emphasises that it should be consumed without sugar and away from meals, as these compounds may interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients.

She explains, “Third, black coffee without sugar, because it has polyphenols that help you lose weight and stabilise your blood glucose levels. You can have it any time of the day but avoid it after 6:00 pm because it has caffeine and don’t take it with your meals.”

Cinnamon tea Cinnamon is a spice that can help stabilise natural blood sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity, which may, in turn, support weight loss. Khushi highlights, “Fourth, cinnamon tea, a natural spice that helps you reduce sugar spikes and improve insulin sensitivity, which helps you lose weight.” It can be taken at any time of the day.

Ginger tea According to the nutritionist, ginger tea may also support weight loss by helping reduce appetite. She adds that it can be consumed at any time of the day. She highlights, “Fifth, ginger tea, because it naturally lowers your appetite, which helps you lose weight. Both ginger and cinnamon tea can be taken any time of the day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.