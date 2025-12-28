Apple cider vinegar for weight loss: Nutritionist's guide on how to use this drink before bed

Have you ever looked in the mirror and wished for more confidence? Many people search for quick solutions to lose weight, often falling for fad diets and countless supplements. However, there is a simple remedy in your kitchen: apple cider vinegar (ACV). It’s not just a common ingredient; it could help you achieve your weight-loss goals, especially when added to your nighttime routine. Let’s explore how this tangy drink can assist with weight loss and provide many other health benefits! Apple cider vinegar is not a magic bullet for weight loss, but it can be beneficial before bed. Here's what you should know.(FREEPIK)

What is apple cider vinegar?

How apple cider vinegar (ACV) can help with weight loss: first, understand what it is. Apple cider vinegar is made by fermenting crushed apples. "During this process, the sugars in the apples are fermented into alcohol, which is then converted to acetic acid", Clinical & Sports Nutritionist Rosy Saha tells Health Shots. This acetic acid is what gives apple cider vinegar its many health benefits. You might know apple cider vinegar (ACV) as an excellent aid for weight loss. "Still, it can also help manage your cholesterol levels and improve your skin. ACV has been used for thousands of years," says the nutritionist. It’s not just valuable for cooking; it also supports your overall health.

Does apple cider vinegar really help you lose weight?

Reduces obesity: Many of us have tried everything from high-intensity workouts to restrictive diets in our battle against unwanted pounds. What if I told you that a simple addition to your nightly routine could accelerate your efforts? A study published in the Journal of Functional Foods found that participants who consumed ACV daily lost between 2 and 4 pounds over three months while experiencing reduced waist circumference. Imagine shedding those extra inches by simply sipping this drink before bedtime! Curbs appetite: Feeling peckish before bed? You’re not alone. However, ACV may be the solution to quell those late-night cravings. Research published in Nature reveals that apple cider vinegar can help you feel fuller for longer, making it easier to resist the temptation of late-night snacks. "By mixing a tablespoon of ACV with warm water and sipping it before bed, you may find your appetite curbed, paving the way for more effective weight management", says Saha. Regulates blood sugar levels: With weight gain often linked to fluctuating blood sugar levels, maintaining stable glucose levels can be a game-changer. A study in the Journal of Functional Foods indicates that ACV may enhance insulin sensitivity and lower post-meal blood glucose levels, thereby significantly affecting weight-loss efforts. Thus, when consumed before bed alongside a healthy dinner, it may help curb overnight cravings while promoting a restful night’s sleep.

What is the nutritional content of apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is interesting for many reasons. It has a tart taste and is used in cooking, but it also has important health benefits.

Caloric content: "ACV is low in calories, about 3 calories per tablespoon, making it a fabulous alternative to high-calorie dressings or sugary beverages", says the expert. Digestive aid: The acetic acid in ACV may improve digestion by increasing stomach acidity, which, in turn, helps break down food. Antioxidant properties: Packed with polyphenols, apple cider vinegar can help combat oxidative stress and support overall health.

How to use apple cider vinegar at night?

How can you easily incorporate this fermented food into your evening routine? Clinical & Sports Nutritionist Rosy Saha shares 3 practical tips:

ACV water: One of the simplest ways to enjoy apple cider vinegar is to mix 1–2 tablespoons into a glass of water. Aim to drink this about 15-30 minutes before bed. Not only will this hydrate you, but it may help curb your appetite and support digestion overnight. ACV herbal tea: If you prefer something warm, why not make an herbal tea with apple cider vinegar? Boil some water, then add a tablespoon of ACV, a slice of lemon, and a touch of honey for sweetness. This soothing drink not only supports digestion but can also promote relaxation before bedtime. As a salad dressing: While this may not be strictly a nighttime use, incorporating ACV into your dinner salads can offer dual benefits. The ACV dressing adds flavour and can support weight loss while you enjoy your meal. Try mixing it with olive oil, herbs, and spices for a deliciously simple dressing.

What are the precautions for apple cider vinegar?

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is generally safe, but you should take precautions. Always dilute ACV before drinking to protect your teeth and throat from its acidity. "If you are trying ACV for the first time, start with a small amount to see how it affects you. Some people may have stomach issues, so it’s best to gradually increase your use," says the expert. Apple cider vinegar is not a single solution for weight loss. To see the best results, it’s important to combine it with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)