Boil water before drinking: PMC to Punekars
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday appealed to Punekars to filter or boil water before drinking. Amid heavy rains in catchment areas, muddy water is flowing into dams and canals. By considering this the civic body has advised residents to take precautions.
PMC water department head Aniruddha Pavaskar said, “From last few days catchment areas is receiving heavy rainfall and so muddy water is flowing in dams and canals. PMC is also treating this water and the water quality is good. But as a precaution residents should filter or boil drinking water.”
Pune city is getting water mainly from Khadakwasla, Varasgaon, Panshet and Temghar dams.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune district has reported 43 per cent excess rainfall from June 1 till July 14. The actual rainfall reported in the district was 450 mm against the normal rainfall of 313.9 mm.
-
Karnataka's IISc best in India; Mysore University, Manipal Academy also ranked
The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru is the best university and research institution in India, according to the 2022 rankings of the National Institutional Ranking Framework that were released by the education ministry Friday. Seven other universities or research institutions from Karnataka made the overall top 100, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Mysore University. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education was ranked seventh in the list of best universities, with Mysore University and the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in the top 40. The National Law School of India University topped the list of law schools, with Christ University coming in at 16th.
-
Morphine worth ₹365 crore seized near Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai police have seized 73.06 kg of morphine estimated to be valued at Rs 365 crore in international market from a shipping container that had arrived at the Nhava Sheva port, an official said on Friday. The seized drug was concealed in the door of the container which was kept near a yard situated off the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and its final destination was Punjab, the official said.
-
Bengaluru news: Infosys Science Foundation opens first office. It's in Jayanagar
The Infosys Science Foundation - the not-for-profit trust set up by multinational IT giant Infosys in 2009 - on Thursday inaugurated its first physical space in Bengaluru. The opening ceremony saw Kris Gopalakrishnan, foundation president and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy among those in attendance. The inauguration also saw young scientists and researchers participate in panel discussions. Each award carries a prize of $US 100,000 or its equivalent in Indian rupees.
-
Calcutta HC asks cops to trace ‘Ghana’, a pig stolen from a district court area
The Calcutta high court on Friday ordered the Nadia district police to take action on a complaint filed by some lawyers from the Kalyani court regarding the theft of a pig on March 25, the petitioners said. Four men stole him around 5:40 am on March 25, one of the petitioners, lawyer Shibaji Das, told media persons. The court also asked why sections under the said Act were not applied.
-
Mud over mortar: Traditional houses teleport tourists to the Kashmir of yore
Mesmerised by the exquisite beauty of Kashmir, the Mughal emperor Jehangir is believed to have famously proclaimed: 'If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here'. While the Valley has undergone significant changes with the passage of ages, a Kashmiri entrepreneur, Rameez Raja, 35, has succeeded in turning back time to take tourists to the Kashmir of yore through traditional mud housing, which exudes an ancient old-world charm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics