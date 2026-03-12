Flax Seeds Almond Laddoo For Weight Loss, Try This Wholesome Recipe For Healthy Snacking

Sweet cravings often appear just when healthy eating plans feel most important. Flax seeds almond laddoo offers a wholesome snacking option that combines taste with mindful nutrition. Made with simple ingredients, this protein laddoo can fit well into a balanced weight loss routine. Flax Seeds Almond Laddoo (Freepik)

Flax seeds are known for their high fibre content and healthy fats. Fibre supports fullness for longer hours and may help control unnecessary snacking during the day. These tiny seeds also contain plant nutrients that contribute to overall nourishment and make healthy desserts feel satisfying.

Almonds add crunch and valuable nutrients to the laddoo. They provide plant-based protein, vitamin E, and healthy fats that support sustained energy and balanced eating habits. Combining flax seeds with almonds creates a snack that feels filling without being heavy.

Including flax seeds almond laddoo as a healthy snack or dessert can help manage sweet cravings in a more mindful way. Choosing such wholesome options during the day or after breakfast, alongside nourishing meals like sabudana khichdi, can support steady energy and better weight management.

Healthy Flax Seeds Almond Laddoo Recipe for Weight Loss Snacking Flax seeds almond laddoo brings together roasted seeds, nuts, and natural ingredients to create a simple and nourishing homemade snack. The slightly nutty flavour and soft texture make it enjoyable for mid-day hunger. This easy recipe supports portion-controlled snacking and adds variety to a healthy weight-focused eating routine.

Ingredients ½ cup flax seeds

½ cup almonds

6 soft dates, deseeded

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp desiccated coconut

1 tbsp melted ghee

¼ tsp cardamom powder Instructions Dry roast flax seeds in a pan on low heat for 2–3 minutes until aromatic and allow them to cool. Lightly roast almonds separately and let them cool as well. Grind roasted flax seeds and almonds into a coarse mixture. Blend deseeded dates into a smooth paste and combine with the flax-almond mixture in a bowl. Add chia seeds, desiccated coconut, melted ghee, and cardamom powder. Mix thoroughly until the mixture binds well. Take small portions and roll into round laddoos using your palms. Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes to set. Store in an airtight container and enjoy as a healthy snack option. FAQs Are flax seeds almond laddoos good for weight loss? Yes, flax seeds almond laddoos contain fibre, protein, and healthy fats that help maintain fullness and support mindful snacking during a weight loss routine.

2. How many flax seeds laddoos can be eaten in a day?

Eating one or two laddoos as a snack is usually enough to manage sweet cravings while maintaining balanced calorie intake.

3. Can flax seed laddoos be stored for later use?

Yes, flax seed laddoos can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for about one week to maintain freshness and texture.