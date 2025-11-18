Winter Special Panjiri, How This Whole Wheat Punjabi Sweet Warms From The Inside Out

Panjiri is a great addition to your diet during winter. Every Punjabi home makes this delicious sweet to keep the body warm, active, and nourished during the winter. This traditional sweet is made with simple ingredients from your kitchen, including whole wheat flour, ghee, gond, nuts, and simple herbs. The ingredients are slow-cooked to bring out the flavour and natural strength. Panjiri(Freepik)

This dessert is to be consumed in small quantities, like a spoonful. Each ingredient is chosen to support the body during winter when energy is needed the most.

Research conducted by the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine in 2024, the ingredients of Panjiri are highly nutritious. Whole wheat flour gives the body steady energy, ghee has good fats, and supports warmth and helps the body to handle cold weather. When the flour is roasted in ghee, it turns light, which helps the stomach for easy digestion. Panjiri also has gond (edible gum), which, according to a study published by Polymers (Basel) in 2022, supports joint comfort and body warmth.

As per a study published in the Advances in Nutrition in 2022, nuts and seeds added bring natural protein, healthy fats, and mild heat. These ingredients support the body to maintain strength throughout the day. Panjiri is also a great sweet option for new mothers; it helps them regain strength and keep the body warm from the inside. A small spoon in the morning or evening is enough to keep your body warm and have steady energy. Its shelf life is long, so it’s convenient to store and eat throughout the season. You can eat it as it is, mix it with warm milk, or sprinkle it over porridge for extra nutrition.

How To Make Panjiri At Home During Winters

You know that feeling when the cold weather has you feeling low, drained of energy, and just wanting to snuggle up with a warm cuppa? That's where Winter Special Panjiri comes in - a traditional Punjabi sweet that's been a staple for generations to give you the warmth and energy to get on with the day.

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour (atta)

½ cup ghee

¼ cup edible gond (gond crystals)

¼ cup almonds, chopped up

¼ cup cashews, chopped up

2 tbsp melon seeds (magaz)

1 tbsp pistachios, chopped

1 tbsp flaxseeds

½ cup powdered sugar or boora

½ tsp cardamom powder (elaichi)

Instructions