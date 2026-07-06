Tried and Tested: From dresses to kurtis, these GenZ outfit ideas will refresh your everyday wardrobe

With a halter neck taking the centre stage, the top attracted me for its aesthetic and styling potential. It features floral print and a halterneck style with classic dori back that makes it a perfect blend of modern and traditional design. I have styled the outfit with my flared denim on a casual get-together with my friends. However, what bothered me was the deep back and pricing. If you are someone who is not comfortable with showing too much skin, then this is not the right choice for you.

As a GenZ, I am always looking out for something that adds more colour and versatility to my wardrobe rather than sticking to cliched designs. However, while design and aesthetics are important, comfort is equally essential to me. This summer I decided to add more contemporary and Indo-Western outfits to my wardrobe, and this is where I got my hands on the BIBA NXT collection that features exactly what I was looking for. After wearing and styling it across different occasions and purposes, here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your wardrobe.

Kurti is my utmost favourite and a wardrobe staple that can be styled with everything you want. With soft florals, a flattering shape, and details brings an easy mix of comfort and style. The sweetheart neckline adds a refined touch, while the tie-up back gives you that perfect fit. However, what bothered me was the pricing as compared to the quality it offers.

Style tips: You can style the top with wide-leg denim, flared pants , or even a white skirt. Oxidised jewellery, juti, and bohemian bags will complement the look further.

To add more variety to my closet, I picked this two-piece midi dress that does both, clean when you want it simple, layered when you want to elevate. The flowy dress keeps it easy and minimal, while the printed jacket adds that extra edge. While I loved the ensemble as a whole, what bothered me was the strap style that felt too weak to support the dress. Also pricing as compared to the dress is a bit high.

Style tips: You can style the kurti with loose-fit wide-leg denim, flared pants, and even skirts. You can also complement the look with oxidised jhumka and sneakers for a classic college look.

The dress is priced at INR ₹2,599/-

Style tips: The dress can be styled either with the crop jacket that comes with the outfit, or it can also be paired with a white shirt for a more aesthetic look.

Note for the readers: This listicle has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.