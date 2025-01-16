Urmila Matondkar is elegant and timeless at 50 as she dazzles in strapless top, flared pants for Satya event. See pics

Urmila Matondkar attended the screening of her film Satya last night. Joining the trend of re-releases, the film will re-release in cinemas nationwide on January 17. For the occasion, the 50-year-old actor arrived in a strapless black blouse and flared pants set. She looked elegant and timeless in the ensemble. Let's decode her look. Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee attend Satya screening.

Timeless and elegant Urmila Matondkar

The paparazzi shared Urmila Matondkar's photos on social media. They show her posing for the cameras with co-star Manoj Bajpayee. The actor wore a stylish blouse featuring a strapless silhouette, a bodice-hugging fit, a wrap-around design, an asymmetric hem, and broad satin borders. She wore the top with matching black pants. The bottoms have a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem.

Urmila accessorised the ensemble with gold, emerald and diamond-adorned jewels, including a statement necklace, dainty ear studs, and a stylish bracelet watch. With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft waves, she chose winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, glossy coral-pink lips, and a shimmery eye shadow for the glam.

Meanwhile, Manoj was seen in a black T-shirt featuring Satya's poster on the front at the event. He styled it with a check-print shacket that had a collared neckline, black-grey-white check patterns, an open front, and full-length sleeves. Black denim jeans, white chunky sneakers, and a clean-shaven look rounded off his OOTD for the event.

About Satya

Satya was initially released in 1998 and has completed 26 years. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the film is written by Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap. Apart from Urmila and Manoj, it also stars JD Chakravarthy, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal.

The film's premiere was held in Mumbai on January 15. Along with the cast members, the director of the movie, Ram Gopal Varma, also took part in the screening.