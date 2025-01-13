Manoj Bajpayee on Satya’s impact ahead of its re-release: Industry treated me...

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's career took a dramatic turn with the release of Ram Gopal Varma's iconic gangster saga, Satya (1998), in which he played Bhiku Mhatre, the head of a notorious Mumbai underworld gang. The role catapulted him into the spotlight, cementing his position as one of the most promising actors in the industry. Actor Manoj Bajpayee played the role of gangster Bhiku Mhatre in Satya

Now, with the film re-releasing in theatres on January 17, Bajpayee tells us, “There is a generation that has grown up without experiencing the magic of Satya. I am happy that they will get to watch on the big screen what they might have been hearing from their elders all these years. They can now find out for themselves why it was such a cult and an unforgettable film.”

Not many know that Bajpayee sourced his outfits for the role, worked on his accent by picking it up from his cook, and devoted two months to preparation before the shoot. Reflecting on his career before Satya, the 55-year-old admits, “I wasn’t expecting anything for myself in this lifetime. However, I soon realised that God had different plans. I felt the difference in how I was treated by the industry post-Satya and I will always cherish the euphoria my character created.”

He adds, “For two years, whatever (films) I did after Satya was compared to it. For some people today, Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) has created that magic, for others, it’s The Family Man, Shool (1999) and Raajneeti (2010). I am happy that I got an opportunity to experiment.”

“Satya not only changed my life, but also gave hope to so many people to leave their comfort zone and chase their dreams,” he wraps up.