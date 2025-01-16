Ishaan Khatter's girlfriend Chandni Bainz's 'cool' hair makeover turns her long, luscious locks even more beautiful

Chandni Bainz is a Malaysian model who lives in Mumbai. She has been the girlfriend of actor Ishaan Khatter for some years. In a recent video, Malaysian hairstylist Glen Hew gave Chandni a stunning hair makeover that exudes elegance and sophistication. He enhanced her natural colour with balayage highlights, adding shine and depth without making a drastic change. Also read | Who is Chandni Bainz? Meet Ishaan Khatter's Malaysian girlfriend Chandni Bainz's hair makeover is all about keeping it subtle. She is dating Ishaan Khatter (left). (Pic on the right courtesy: Instagram/ Glen Hew)

Like Chandni, balayage highlights can add a subtle dimension to your natural hair colour. The hairstylist said you should try a similar hair colour if you like darker shades. He wrote in his caption, “She wants to go darker because of her dry and brassy hair! Instead of going dark or black, try this... a dimensional cool dark brown hair... using balayage technique...”

What Chandni said about her hair

In the video Glen recently shared on Instagram, Chandni said about her hair, “I wanted it to be a bit warmer. Keep it dark but with a bit of dimension.” When he asked if she wanted her hair colour to be 'warmer or cooler', the model laughed and said, “Cooler,” adding as she pointed at her hair, “This is warm. I wanted it to be cooler.”

Asked if she wanted her hair to be both cooler and darker, she said, “That is fine as long as there's like an ashy look to it, like brown ash. But I don't want to bleach.” The hairstylist said he would give her a more natural colour, without bleach and give her a face-framing haircut with a little trimming at the ends. Once her makeover was complete, Chandni said, “Back to dark! That is exactly how I wanted it.”

Take inspiration from Chandni's hair makeover

Remember, the key to a subtle hair makeover like Chandni's is to make small, natural-looking changes that enhance your existing features. Here are some subtle hair makeover tips:

⦿ Add dimension with balayage highlights to create the illusion of thicker, more voluminous hair.

⦿ Add movement and texture with subtle layers, starting from the jawline or below.

⦿ A simple trim can refresh your look, removing split ends and preventing breakage.

⦿ Adjust your hair colour by adding warm or cool tones to enhance your skin tone and natural colour.

⦿ Enhance your natural texture with subtle, soft styling products, adding movement and flow to your hair.

Before making any changes, consult a professional stylist to determine the best subtle hair makeover for your face shape, skin tone, and personal style.