Who is Chandni Bainz? Meet Ishaan Khatter's Malaysian girlfriend, who 'wants to live a day in Priyanka Chopra’s life'

Ishaan Khatter made his first public appearance with rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz in September 2023. Since then, the two have been spotted out and about in Mumbai and most recently at Shahid Kapoor-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's screening and were spotted at a restaurant on Valentine's Day. Still, they prefer to keep things private as Ishaan has not yet announced he is dating Chandni Bainz. Also read: Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz gets ‘goosebumps’ after watching his film Pippa Malaysian model Chandni Bainz has been dating actor Ishaan Khatter for some time now, as per reports.

Here's everything you need to know about Chandni Bainz:

She’s a model

Chandni Bainz, who has reportedly been dating actor Ishaan Khatter for some time now, is a model, who frequently shares elegant photos of herself on Instagram. She currently lives in Mumbai, which is where Ishaan also lives. Her Instagram bio says she is a 'fashion model based in Malaysia/India'. She has also done acting, and hosted events in Malaysia.

She speaks 4 languages fluently

In a 2020 interview with Malaysia website, Thread by Zalora, then-18-years-old Chandni Bainz had said she speaks four languages fluently, which are Punjabi, Malay, English and Hindi.

She started her career as a show host at 11

Chandni Bainz, who was reportedly born in April 2002 in Malaysia, said in the same interview that she started in the entertainment industry, when she was only 11 as a host for an RTM (Radio Television of Malaysia) show, and 'gained a lot of experience and confidence as a young teenager and as a performer'.

She was a child model

Chandni Bainz got her first assignment for Mydin's catalogue shoot at the age of 4. "My first gig was a catalogue shoot for Mydin at the age of 4. After that, I started going to many auditions when I was around 7/8 years old and I did score some jobs but I remember getting rejected almost 80 percent of the time," Chandni had told Thread by Zalora.

She was in a Sunsilk ad

Chandni Bainz's first gig in India was with Sunsilk “It was really a big deal for me because it was on my bucket list to do an advertisement that would play all around India. Even some of my favourite Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, who are the ambassador of Sunsilk India have starred in Sunsilk’s commercials so I was grateful to be a part of it.”

She was offered a Netflix series

In the 2020 interview, Chandni Bainz was asked to share something surprising about herself, when she revealed she was offered a 'Bollywood Netflix series'. She added at the time that it had been 'possibly delayed/cancelled' due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She's a Priyanka Chopra fan

Chandni Bainz said in the same interview that she would want to live a day in actor Priyanka Chopra’s life because she 'wants to experience what she gets to do and how she lives'.

She dreams of starring in a Netflix project

When asked what was her ‘ultimate dream’, Chandni Bainz had told The Beauty Desk in a 2020 interview, “My ultimate dream would definitely be to act for a Netflix Original movie or series! I really love Netflix and I just hope that I get lucky enough to star in one of their movies or shows… I want to be one of the representatives to represent Malaysia in big international movie industries like Hollywood and/or Bollywood…”

