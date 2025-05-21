Bring summer garden indoors with floral print pieces, the hottest home decor and interior design trend right now

Summer is the perfect time to bring the outdoors in with fresh, floral prints that uplift and energise your home. The beauty of summer comes indoor with floral print décor that adds charm, colour and freshness to your space where whether you love bold blossoms or soft, delicate patterns, floral accents instantly brighten up any room. Florals are the feel-good home decor your summer desperately needs.(Image by Nel Floral)

This one decor trend is blooming everywhere this summer and we are obsessed

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shuchita Sancheti Garg, founder and creative director at vVyom By Shuchita, shared, “Floral patterns — especially those inspired by traditional Rajasthani and hand-block printing — offer timeless charm and craftsmanship. Incorporate them through soft furnishings like bed covers, cushions and table linens in breathable cotton for comfort and style.”

If you don’t want to go all out, pick subtle floral coasters for your dining table or coffee table like this one. (Indian Circus)

Home decor idea: Balance floral prints with some neutral colours to enhance your interiors.(Shutterstock)

She suggested, “Look for pieces in summer-friendly palettes such as soft pinks, leafy greens, sunny yellows and calming blues to create a light and airy ambiance. Pair bold prints with neutrals to balance the look, or layer similar tones for a more coordinated feel. Accentuate floral textiles with natural elements — think rattan, terracotta and indoor plants.”

Shuchita added, “Whether you lean toward classic Mughal-inspired motifs or modern interpretations of wild blooms, floral prints can instantly refresh your space, adding both tradition and elegance. Ideal for bedrooms, living areas, and dining spaces, they bring nature and heritage home.”

From dull to dreamy: The ultimate summer home glow-up

Bringing his expertise to the same, Brijesh Bansal, co-founder of Stone Art, recommended, “Brighten your home this summer with must-have Thai-painted floral planters that bring both artistry and nature indoors. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, these ceramic pieces feature intricate flower motifs inspired by traditional Thai design, often showcasing lotus blossoms, orchids and vibrant hibiscus. Their colourful palettes — ranging from soft pastels to bold tropical hues — make them perfect for adding life to any corner of your space, whether it’s a sunlit windowsill or a cosy balcony.”

Bring the outdoors in with floral wallpapers and linens, breathing life into the room

He further shared, “Pair them with lush green plants or fragrant herbs to create a serene, spa-like atmosphere. These planters also serve as stunning table centerpieces or thoughtful gifts for nature lovers. Lightweight and durable, they blend beautifully with bohemian, rustic, or contemporary decor styles. Whether you're redecorating a small nook or your entire living room, these planters are a timeless, charming way to welcome summer’s warmth and vibrancy into your home.”

According to Dhara Shroff, head of retail at Opulin, start small with floral cushions, curtains or table runners that add pops of colour without overwhelming the space. For a bigger impact, she said, “Consider a floral accent chair, a printed rug, or even wallpaper with soft, nature-inspired patterns. Pastel florals in shades of blush, sage, or lavender create a calm and breezy vibe, while brighter florals can energise living spaces or dining areas.”

This floral printed arm chair can be pepped up with plain cushions and a rug. (Chumbak)

Floral prints pair beautifully with neutral furniture and natural textures. Easy to mix, match and layer, these timeless prints help your home feel cheerful, airy and always in bloom — no matter the temperature outside. Ready to give your space a fresh bloom?