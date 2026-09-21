Honda CB500 launched in India starting at ₹27.5 lakh, 3 variants unveiled
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had officially opened reservations for the new Honda CB500 in July earlier this year.
The Honda CB500 was launched in three different variants in India on Monday, with the automotive manufacturer also revealing their prices.
The model, which features an air-cooled engine with oil cooler, is now available for bookings in India, with prices started at ₹27.5 lakh.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) had officially opened bookings for the new Honda CB500 in July earlier this year, allowing customers to reserve the neo retro motorcycle at Honda's BigWing dealerships.
Honda CB500: Prices for three variants
The CB500 will be available in three variants.
The base Alloy variant has been priced at ₹2.75 lakh, the mid-specification Spoke variant is priced at ₹3 lakh.
The Spoke with Stripes variant has been prices the highest at ₹3.02 lakh.
What are the features of the CB500?
The Honda CB500, which is made in India, has a 501cc air-cooled engine with oil cooler. It also features the Honda Selectable Torque Control, and has an all-LED lighting.
Apart from these, the model has an analog-digital meter and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).
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