You shouldn’t take antibiotics for every fever: Doctor explains why this common habit is risky

According to Dr Dhir, fever is generally caused by viral infections like flu, the common cold, Covid-19 and other respiratory infections. “Antibiotics fight bacteria, not viruses . Taking them for a viral fever will not make the infection disappear faster,” she added. In many cases, rest as well as plenty of fluids, nutritious food and medicines recommended by a doctor for fever or discomfort are enough.

A fever usually prompts one immediate thought: “I need an antibiotic .” Fever is not an illness in itself. It indicates that the body is responding to something, and many causes do not need antibiotics. Sometimes antibiotics do more harm than good when used in ignorance of the cause. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Seema Dhir, unit head and senior consultant, internal medicine, Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon, revealed why every fever doesn’t require an antibiotic.

According to Dr Dhir, some fevers are due to bacterial infections such as some urinary tract infections, bacterial pneumonia and other serious infections. The decision to use an antibiotic should be based on symptoms, examination and, where necessary, with appropriate tests. A doctor may also consider the age of the person, the person’s medical history and the severity of the illness before prescribing treatment.

Dr Dhir highlighted that antibiotics are powerful medicines , but their unnecessary use can cause side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, allergic reactions and other complications. Antimicrobial resistance can be driven by the frequent or inappropriate use of antibiotics. That happens when bacteria mutate in ways that make drugs less effective. As resistance develops, infections that were once easy to treat can become hard and sometimes dangerous.

Why can self-medicating with antibiotics backfire? When fever comes, it is tempting to reach for an antibiotic that worked for a previous illness. But the same symptoms can have very different causes. You could be given the wrong antibiotic, which delays the correct treatment, leads to unnecessary side effects and promotes antibiotic resistance. The choice of antibiotic should be made by a healthcare professional on the basis of the likely infection and, where appropriate, test results.

“The aim is not only to bring down the temperature but to find the cause of the fever and treat that. This is a way to make sure antibiotics are used only when they can work and not just assumed to be needed,” Dr Dhir explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.