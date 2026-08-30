GIMS to offer patients financial aid for treatment of serious illness

GREATER NOIDA: Patients suffering from serious and incurable diseases can seek financial assistance for treatment at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Asadhya Rog Nidhi (ARN) scheme, officials said. Officials said the scheme is intended to support eligible patients from economically weaker sections (HT Archive)

The scheme is intended to support eligible patients from economically weaker sections who require costly treatment for serious illnesses. Financial assistance is provided to those who meet the eligibility criteria and other conditions prescribed under government guidelines, according to GIMS.

“Patients and their attendants can contact the Asadhya Rog Nidhi (ARN) office at GIMS for details about eligibility and assistance with the application process,” an official said.

“The aim is to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent eligible patients from accessing treatment for serious illnesses. Patients and their families can approach the ARN office at GIMS to understand the eligibility and application process. GIMS is committed to facilitating better treatment and financial support for patients who need it,” institute director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said in a statement.

Patients or their family members seeking assistance can approach the ARN office or the designated assistance centre at GIMS. They are required to submit the prescribed documents along with their application for the case to be considered under the scheme.

Officials said applications are scrutinised and processed according to the rules and approval procedure laid down by the state government. Assistance is therefore subject to the applicant fulfilling the specified eligibility criteria and the case receiving the required approval.

The facility provides eligible patients with a mechanism to seek government financial support for treatment while ensuring that applications are assessed through the prescribed process.