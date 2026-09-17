US House passes Ratepayer Protection Act: What is it, what would it do and who voted against it?
The House approved the Ratepayer Protection Act in a 417-3 vote, aiming to prevent households from bearing electricity costs for large AI data centers.
The US House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed the Ratepayer Protection Act (RPA). It is a bipartisan bill designed to shield residential electricity customers from footing the bill for grid upgrades required by large data centers.
The legislation passed 417-3, making it the first major data center bill approved by the 119th Congress.
The proposal now moves to the Senate, where its future remains uncertain. If enacted, it would amend the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA) to require states to consider a federal standard ensuring that the largest data centers pay the full cost of new electricity infrastructure built specifically to serve them.
The proposal comes amid growing public concern over rising electricity bills, with a study revealing that only 11% of Americans would favor an AI data center in their neighborhood, according to Forth News.
Also read: US Federal Reserve meeting today: When and where to watch Kevin Warsh's Speech? Here's what to expect
What is the Ratepayer Protection Act?
The bill was first introduced by Rep. Gabe Evans (R-Colorado) and co-sponsored by Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida).
Under the proposal, data centers consuming 100 megawatts or more would be responsible for paying the additional costs associated with electricity generation, transmission and distribution upgrades built for their operations. Companies would also have to provide financial assurances so communities are not left paying for abandoned or cancelled projects.
Evans said the legislation seeks to balance AI innovation with consumer protection.
“As America races to lead the world in AI, we must build the energy infrastructure needed to support this innovation,” Evans said in an earlier statement. “But Colorado families, farmers and small businesses should not be forced to cover the costs.”
He added, “The Ratepayer Protection Act is a bipartisan, commonsense solution that protects everyday Americans and ensures our nation can continue to win the AI race.”
Castor echoed that argument. She said that ordinary consumers should not subsidise the growing electricity needs of major technology companies. “My neighbors across Florida are grappling with skyrocketing electric bills. Ratepayers should not have to subsidize wealthy corporations’ growing energy demands, especially from AI data centers,” Castor said.
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries also voiced support for the bill.
Also read: Trump administration paid employees $9.5 billion not to work in 2025: Report
Who voted against the bill and why does it matter?
The House approved the measure by 417 votes to three. The overwhelming margin means only three House members voted against the legislation, although the official roll call identifying the dissenting lawmakers was not immediately released.
Nick Sortor, however, reported that all three nays were from democrats.
Data centers have become a prominent political issue ahead of the November midterm elections. In recent months, politicians on both sides of the aisle have carefully considered data centers. Democrats, in particular, have associated the issue with affordability.
The issue has also entered key Senate races.
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Roy Cooper recently said data centers should pay their own energy costs and local communities should have the final say over new projects.
Republican candidate Michael Whatley has similarly argued against the subsidies for major technology firms, saying that “families pay nothing and communities decide.”
According to Nick Sortor, it is “very rare” that the bill has received this sort of bipartisanship in the House in today's climate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More