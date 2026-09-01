Do your hands and feet feel cold even in summer? Here’s what your body could be telling you

Having freezing fingers and toes on a pleasant, sunny afternoon is more common than you might think. Most people immediately blame poor circulation, but simple blood flow issues rarely tell the whole story. Your hands and feet act like personal radiators, helping balance body heat through hormones, nerves, and your metabolic pace.

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So, when your extremities stay chilly despite being in warm surroundings, there are several everyday body processes that could be responsible. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, breaks down the reason behind the cold hand and feet.