Bareilly's SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences Introduces Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in Uttar Pradesh

In this regard, Air Marshal (Retd) Dr MS Butola , Principal at SRMS IMS, Bareilly reveals, “Unlike conventional oxygen supplementation, HBOT works by placing patients inside a specially designed hyperbaric chamber where they breathe 100% pure oxygen under higher-than-normal atmospheric (air) pressure . The increased pressure enables the lungs to take in significantly more oxygen, helping more oxygen reach tissues affected by injury, disease or compromised blood flow and thereby supporting the body's natural healing process.”

The facility, which is a Life-Limb-Tissue Saving treatment, is a part of SRMS Trust’s ₹7-crore Annual Medical Research Grant , an initiative aimed at supporting life-saving therapies, research into rare diseases, preventive healthcare and the adoption of advanced medical technology for better patient outcomes.

The therapy has applications in treating Anaerobic Infections , Chronic and Non-Healing Wounds, Diabetic Foot Wounds, serious Tissue Injuries, Burns, Trauma, Gangrene, Carbon Monoxide Poisoning, Radiation-related tissue damage, various Cancers , compromised Grafts and certain severe infections, besides medically indicated applications across specialties including Neurology, Neurosurgery, ENT, Ophthalmology and Trauma Care . HBOT also has specialized applications in high-altitude environments and aviation/ flying personnel , particularly in conditions associated with sudden changes in pressure, such as decompression sickness .

Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences (SRMS IMS), ( https://www.srms.ac.in/ims/hospital/ ) Bareilly, has inaugurated a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) facility, described as a first-of-its-kind facility in Uttar Pradesh, bringing an advanced treatment option to patients requiring specialized oxygen-based care.

Dr Butola further adds, “A significant feature of the newly installed facility is its multi-placed chamber, which can accommodate around five to six patients at a time under supervised clinical care . This makes it possible for multiple eligible patients to undergo the specialized therapy in a controlled hospital environment. However, for patients and families, the availability of such a facility in Bareilly could reduce the need to travel elsewhere for specialized hyperbaric care. At the same time, HBOT is a specialized medical treatment and its suitability depends on the patient's condition and clinical assessment.”

Well, the launch of HBOT comes at a time when SRMS IMS has been strengthening its position, year after year, through academic, clinical and research achievements. In the 2026 rankings, SRMS IMS has been placed 11th among the Top Private Medical Colleges in India by Outlook, 38th among the Best Medical Colleges of India (Government & Private) by India Today; and by The Week, it ranked 4th among Top Private Medical Colleges in the North Zone, 23rd among Top Private Medical Colleges in India and 40th among Top Medical Colleges in India, including government and private institutions.

The institution has also recently added another significant milestone to its advanced critical-care capabilities with the installation of an ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) facility (https://srms.ac.in/ims/ecmo-treatment-bareilly/), further strengthening its ability to support patients requiring advanced life-support interventions. Also, for nearly two decades, SRMS has been providing the region with advanced, high-end healthcare facilities, from comprehensive cancer care, kidney and bone marrow transplants, robotic surgeries and robotic knee replacement to laser surgeries, interventional radiology, interventional cardiology, EPS and several other specialized medical services, with continuous expansion of specialized and technology-driven medical care.

Henceforth, with these additions, SRMS IMS, Bareilly is steadily bringing advanced treatment facilities that were traditionally available only at select centers in larger cities, widening access to specialized care for patients across the region.

P.S. If HBOT has been recommended for you or someone you know, consult a qualified specialist to understand whether it is appropriate for the condition.

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