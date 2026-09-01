'Always a day late and a dollar short': US official on Iran as Trump considers limited strikes again amid deal deadlock

One US official said the plan aims to stop Iranian attacks on oil tankers, Navy ships, and Air Force aircraft, the report stated. In recent days, CENTCOM informed Hegseth and the White House that the US might need to carry out strikes against Iran "periodically" to keep moving oil tankers out of the Gulf.

The plan for limited strikes in the strait was already shaped over the past week by the US Central Command (CENTCOM). It also had the support of secretary of defence Pete Hegseth.

A White House official noted that while Tehran wants to strike a deal, "they are always a day late and a dollar short," the report added.

Trump and his senior aides are weighing these strikes to prevent Iran from restoring its missile and radar capabilities used to target ships, Axios reported, citing three US officials.

The ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States continue to threaten regional security, keeping global concerns high. Amid the friction, a report revealed that US President Donald Trump is considering limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

What Iranian President said about US deal Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran will "immediately reciprocate" if the US returns to its commitments under the memorandum of understanding, according to Iran International.

"If the United States returns to its commitments under the memorandum, the Islamic Republic of Iran will immediately reciprocate," the state media quoted him as saying.

He was referring to an interim deal signed in June between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict.

Also Read | UAE denies attack on Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai as US-Iran tensions escalate

UAE urges new approach to ending war The UAE on Monday called for a "more realistic approach" to end hostilities in the Middle East.

Anwar Gargash, a senior diplomatic adviser to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The state of neither war nor peace cannot be a sustainable solution, just as the policy of targeting the Arab Gulf states and Jordan has proven to be a failure.”

“What is needed today are realistic and sustainable political solutions that address the political and economic dimensions of the crisis, beginning with overcoming the escalation and returning navigation in the Strait of Hormuz to its normal state, and extending to a more realistic approach that goes beyond the memorandum of understanding that failed to outline a practical and acceptable roadmap,” the official added in the post.

UAE ministry of defense, in a post on X on Monday, denies reports of attack on Al Menhad Air Base.

"The Ministry of Defence has denied media reports claiming that Al Menhad Air Base was targeted by missiles, confirming that such reports are false," it said.

"The Ministry affirmed that the Armed Forces remain on a high state of readiness to respond to any threats that may arise, in a manner that safeguards the UAE’s sovereignty, security and stability," the post read.

Also Read | ‘Iran a failed nation…it is dead’: Trump threatens ‘hard’ response to attacks on US forces

US-Iran war The US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against US and Israeli interests in the region.

Iran also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, sparking global concerns.

(with inputs from agencies)