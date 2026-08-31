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Trump’s social media post on Kharg Island a message to Iran, says Vance

US President Donald Trump's one-line social media post on Sunday was accompanied by an AI-generated video clip.

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 22:06:50 IST
Reuters
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US President Donald Trump was sending a message to Iran with his social media post about Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.

When asked about Trump's Kharg Island social media post, JD Vance said that the US President was sending a message to Iran. (File Photo/AFP)
When asked about Trump's Kharg Island social media post, JD Vance said that the US President was sending a message to Iran. (File Photo/AFP)

"The president likes to switch it up on social media a little bit. He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians," Vance said when asked about Trump's post.

Also Read | ‘Iran a failed nation…it is dead’: Trump threatens ‘hard’ response to attacks on US forces

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Trump's one-line social media post on Sunday was accompanied by an AI-generated video clip. A U.S. official said on Monday the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes. An Iranian official dismissed Trump's post as "laughable".

Also Read | UAE denies attack on Al Minhad Air Base near Dubai as US-Iran tensions escalate | Latest on Middle East war

Attacking Kharg, which handled 90% of Iran's oil exports before the war launched by U.S. and Israeli attacks on February 28, ​would severely disrupt its energy trade and put huge pressure on its economy.

Also Read | Six months into US-Iran war: Strait of Hormuz crisis, global economic shock and India’s strategic test

In describing the first known U.S. military strikes since late July, a U.S. official said forces attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.

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Home/World News/Trump’s Social Media Post On Kharg Island A Message To Iran, Says Vance
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