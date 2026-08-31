Trump’s social media post on Kharg Island a message to Iran, says Vance

"The president likes to switch it up on social media a little bit. He would be the first to say he doesn't make announcements about military actions on social media, but I think that he's sending a message to the Iranians," Vance said when asked about Trump's post.

US President Donald Trump was sending a message to Iran with his social media post about Iran's energy hub of Kharg Island being blown to smithereens, Vice President JD Vance said on Monday.

Why did the US military strike Larak Island before Trump's post about Kharg Island?

Why did the US military strike Larak Island before Trump's post about Kharg Island?

How would an attack on Kharg Island impact Iran's economy?

How would an attack on Kharg Island impact Iran's economy?

What does Trump's social media post about Kharg Island signify regarding US-Iran relations?

What does Trump's social media post about Kharg Island signify regarding US-Iran relations?

Trump's one-line social media post on Sunday was accompanied by an AI-generated video clip. A U.S. official said on Monday the military had not targeted Kharg Island in overnight strikes. An Iranian official dismissed Trump's post as "laughable".

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Attacking Kharg, which handled 90% of Iran's oil exports before the war launched by U.S. and Israeli attacks on February 28, ​would severely disrupt its energy trade and put huge pressure on its economy.

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In describing the first known U.S. military strikes since late July, a U.S. official said forces attacked two Iranian launchers on Larak Island.