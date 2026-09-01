Instagram’s new label will tell you if a profile features an AI-generated person
Are you confused whether your favourite influencer is AI or human? This new Instagram feature can help you tell.
The ease of creating AI avatars and full-fledged AI videos has left many social media users wondering whether the people they see online are real. Instagram has several AI-generated social media influencers who bear an eerily close resemblance to human creators, making it difficult to distinguish between real and virtual identities.
Instagram is now launching a new ‘AI-generated profile’ label to help settle this dilemma.
AI-generated profile label
Users will now be able to identify more easily whether a profile features a real person or an AI-generated identity. Instagram is rolling out a feature that renames its existing ‘AI creator’ label to ‘AI-generated profile '. This further clarifies the origin of the creator identity. The label will show up on the profile and alongside its content. This label is specifically intended for an AI-generated person, instead of a human creator.
What happens if an AI profile is not labelled?
Profiles claiming to be people but actually are AI should be transparent, and upon failure to disclose their identity, their reach may be limited. If Instagram detects an unlabelled AI-generated profile, the creator will be notified and may lose eligibility to appear in recommendations. However, creators who voluntarily apply the label will not experience any change in their profile's reach.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More