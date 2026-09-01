Rapper Lil Durk murder-for-hire trial could end this week: 5 things to know as Kavon Grant says ‘he told us to do’

Before Grant's testimony, another person involved in the shooting of Robinson, Keith Jones, who is also referred to as Flacka, provided testimony for the prosecution. The duration of Jones' testimony and cross-examination was relatively brief when compared to the earlier testimony given by cooperator Kacey Hester, known as OTF Jam.

Ian Yanniello, an Assistant United States Attorney, said that there is a significant likelihood the trial may wrap up on Tuesday or Wednesday, “depending on cross-examination [and] the cooperators.”

Kavon Grant, who is also referred to as "Cuz" and "Vonnie," took the witness stand on Monday, providing testimony for approximately 30 minutes during the federal trial of rapper Durk Banks, known as Lil Durk .

How did Keith Jones' recorded police interview affect the defense in the trial?

How did Keith Jones' recorded police interview affect the defense in the trial?

Recorded police interview of Keith Jones The defense placed significant emphasis on the initial interview that Jones conducted with law enforcement on the day he was apprehended. This interview was also the sole recorded interaction involving Jones.

Jones stated that his initial interview consisted of "half truths and half lies."

In the audio recording presented in court, Jones was heard consistently informing the police that the trip to Los Angeles on August 18, 2022, was for the purpose of acquiring marijuana.

Craig Harbaugh, the defense attorney for Deondre Wilson, who asserts that his client was merely a "passenger" during the gas station shooting and had no part in the conspiracy to kill Rondo, conducted a cross-examination of Jones. Harbaugh stated that Jones' initial remarks in the interview room were, “My life is over. All I’m f****** thinking about is my d*** kids.”

Jones acknowledged that he probably made this statement.

The recording did not capture any reference to a “million dollar” figure concerning Quando Rondo. Jones explained the absence by stating that a significant portion of the interview was fabricated. He asserted that his subsequent description of a supposed price on Rondo's life, along with his assertion that Wilson facilitated his travel to Los Angeles for the purported hit, represented "the truth."

It is claimed that Jones' narrative shifted after he entered into a cooperation agreement with law enforcement.

In the recorded interview, Jones informed the authorities, “They hired me to do nothing.”

In the recorded interview, Jones informed the authorities, "They employed me to do nothing." In the footage, Jones appeared shackled, sniffing, with his head lowered, and reaching for a box of tissues. "I wasn’t hired for nothing," he stated.

When questioned about the existence of a price on Rondo, Jones replied, "I couldn’t tell you that. I wouldn’t know." Subsequently, he was asked if having a price on someone's head was considered "normal." Jones answered, "Hell no, that wouldn’t be normal."

Grant is scheduled to return to the witness stand on Tuesday morning. The trial is expected to conclude either by the end of this week or shortly after the Labor Day weekend.