Lil Durk net worth: Did the rapper say he is broke in leaked prison call? Here's the truth

However, Ht.com can confirm that the call is not authentic. No reports or source close to the rapper has confirmed that the 33-year-old is broke. Here's the viral post:

Per the purported call, which is not going viral on social media, Lil Durk supposedly tells that he has asked rappers Young Thug and Lil Baby to borrow money, but they refused. "While I was sitting in there locked up, did you ever loan me any money?" Young Thug reportedly told Lil Durk, as per the viral audio.

The audio of an alleged leaked call from Lil Druk is doing rounds on social media, where the Chicago rapper purportedly admits he is broke. In the audio, the rapper, who is currently in prison, supposedly says that he has used up all his savings in the legal case. However, the leaked call is fabricated.

Lil Durk is in prison after his arrest in October 2024 on federal murder-for-hire charges alleging he helped plan and finance a plot tied to a 2022 shooting that killed a rival rapper’s cousin; he has pleaded not guilty and remains in federal custody awaiting trial.

Nonetheless, the viral call has sparked a lot of interest in the net worth of the rapper.

Lil Durk Net Worth In 2026: What To Know Lil Durk's net worth is estimated at $8 million as of 2025, per multiple reports. His earnings are from music sales, streaming, past tours and endorsements. His wealth stems primarily from a $40 million deal with Alamo Records, hit albums like Almost Healed (over 500,000 units sold in the US) and regular streaming on platforms like Spotify.

His YouTube revenue exceeds $97,000 monthly from 4.93 million subscribers. Endorsements with brands such as Adidas, Beats by Dre, and Luc Belaire add millions, alongside business ventures like Durk Landry Trucking and OTF Gaming, also contribute significantly to his net worth.

Durk remains in federal custody with his trial now scheduled to begin on April 21. Prosecutors are pushing to use his lyrics and visuals as evidence, and a judge has already barred some of that material while the case moves toward trial.