Want strong cooling without spending too much? Check these ACs under ₹40000 to beat the heat

Air conditioners have become part of daily life across many parts of India as summer temperatures continue to rise. In regions such as Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, dry heat often pushes temperatures beyond 40 degree C. In cities like Chennai or across Tamil Nadu, humidity adds to discomfort. Because of this difference, cooling needs vary. Some users look for strong cooling output for extreme heat, while others focus on moisture control and steady airflow. Top ACs under Rs. 40,000 that suit Indian summers, room sizes, and everyday cooling needs. By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less If you are planning to buy an air conditioner under Rs. 40,000, there are several models that balance cost, cooling, and power usage. Many options now include inverter compressors, convertible modes, and protection against voltage changes. We have researched and curated a list of the best deals on top ACs under Rs. 40,000 to beat the scorching summer heat.

Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Xpandable+ Inverter Split AC is built for users dealing with high outdoor temperatures. It is suited for rooms between 111 to 150 sq. ft. The inverter compressor adjusts power based on room conditions, helping maintain steady cooling. It supports operation in temperatures up to 52 degrees C and uses a 4-way swing for even air distribution. The unit also includes features such as expandable cooling, humidity control, and a self-cleaning function. With a 5-star energy rating, it is designed for lower electricity use over time. This model is useful for users who want stable cooling during peak summer.

2. LG 1 Ton 5 Star Dual Inverter Split AC Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This air conditioner is designed for smaller rooms. With a 1-ton capacity, it works best in compact spaces. It includes a 6-in-1 convertible feature that allows users to adjust cooling output as needed. The model supports cooling in temperatures up to 55 degrees C. It also operates without a stabiliser within a voltage range of 120V to 290V, which is useful in areas with power fluctuations. Features such as multiple fan speeds and 4-way swing help in maintaining even cooling. The unit includes protective coatings on key components to reduce wear over time. It also comes with warranty support on internal parts, which may be helpful for long-term use.

This AC is aimed at users looking for a lower purchase cost. It comes with a 3-star energy rating and is suitable for moderate usage. It supports cooling up to 52 degrees C and includes four adjustable cooling modes. Features such as an anti-dust filter and turbo cooling are included for daily use. While power consumption may be higher compared to 5-star models, the lower upfront cost makes it a practical choice for many households.

This 1-ton air conditioner is suitable for small rooms and includes a variable speed compressor. It adjusts cooling output based on room conditions. The unit includes a 6-in-1 convertible feature and operates in temperatures up to 52 degrees C. It also supports stabiliser-free operation between 135V and 280V. One of its key features is geo-fencing. The AC can connect with your phone location and turn on or off based on your movement. This helps avoid unnecessary power use. This model is suitable for users interested in automation along with efficient cooling.

This model is designed for mid-sized rooms. It offers a cooling capacity of 5050W and supports temperatures up to 52 degrees C. The AC includes quick cooling, 4-way swing, and long air throw for better air circulation. Its 5-in-1 convertible feature allows users to adjust cooling levels based on weather conditions. The outdoor unit is built with coated pipes to reduce damage from moisture and rain. This makes it suitable for areas with high humidity.

This model uses a twin inverter compressor that adjusts power between 40% to 100% based on room conditions. It is suitable for rooms sized between 111 to 150 sq. ft. The AC includes a high airflow rate to ensure even cooling. It also comes with a self-cleaning function that helps maintain internal parts. The copper condenser supports heat transfer and requires less maintenance. This model is useful for users who want flexible cooling with controlled power usage.

This air conditioner is built for users looking for steady cooling and low power consumption. It supports rooms up to 180 sq. ft., offering slightly wider coverage than standard models. It includes a convertible cooling mode and a sensor-based system that adjusts temperature based on room conditions. This helps avoid excess cooling and reduces electricity use. The unit also features a self-cleaning system and safety controls that support long-term use. It is suitable for users who want a simple setup with reliable performance. 5 Things to Consider Before Buying an AC 1. Room Size and AC Capacity Choose the right tonnage based on your room size. A 1-ton AC works for small rooms, while a 1.5-ton unit suits mid-sized spaces. Wrong capacity can lead to uneven cooling and higher power use. 2. Energy Rating and Power Usage Check the star rating. A 5-star AC consumes less electricity over time, while a 3-star model may cost less upfront but can increase your monthly bill. 3. Inverter vs Non-Inverter Technology Inverter ACs adjust compressor speed based on cooling needs, helping maintain a stable temperature and reduce power usage. They are better for regular use. 4. Climate-Based Features If you live in North India, look for strong cooling and high ambient temperature support (50 degrees C+). In humid regions, choose models with dry mode or dehumidification. 5. Voltage Stability and Build Quality Stabiliser-free operation is useful in areas with voltage fluctuations. Also, check for copper coils and protective coatings for longer durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.