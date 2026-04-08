AC not cooling? Fix it yourself with this easy home service guide (no technician needed)

Summers are here and it’s time to take the cover off of your air conditioners, dust them and fix them up for a season of sizzling high temperatures ahead. While it has become almost a standard practice to call a technician and get all the ACs in our homes ready for the season ahead – it doesn’t have to be a norm. Many-a-times, all the technicians do to get your AC ready is clean up the filters and other components. This is particularly true for ACs that are used relatively infrequently or haven’t been in use for a long time. Clean the filters to improve the airflow. (Gemini)

The good news is that you don’t need to call a technician every time you get your ACs ready for the season or use it after a long time. Many common issues such as weak airflow or bad odour are often caused by dirt buildup and lack of regular cleaning and can easily be fixed at home using basic tools and a little guidance.

So in this guide, we will walk you through easy and effective steps to service your AC at home. Whether you want more effective cooling, cleaner air, or fewer repair costs, you can follow these practical tips to get your AC back in top condition—without spending a fortune.

Safety Precautions that you need to take before servicing your AC - Turn the power off: The first and most important thing to do before you start servicing your AC is to turn off the power supply and unplug the unit to avoid getting any electrical shocks.

- Keep your hands dry: Another thing that you need to do before you start servicing your AC is to ensure that your hands are completely dry, especially before handling any switches and plugs.

- Wear protective gear: AC filters often accumulate a lot of dust and molds, which can build up if the unit isn’t cleaned frequently. So, it is important to wear a mask and gloves in order to avoid inhaling dust particles.

- Avoid all sensitive areas: Even as we take you through all the steps to service your AC at home, it’s important to ensure that you don’t spray water or any cleaning liquid on sensitive areas, such as PCBs that control the entire AC unit and the electrical motor that is the heart of the unit and drives the compressor and the fans.