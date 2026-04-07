5 newly launched projectors in 2026 that can replace your TV (and save space too)

If your living room feels cramped or your TV screen no longer feels exciting, it might be time for a change. Projectors have come a long way and are no longer just for offices or occasional movie nights. The latest models are compact, easy to set up, and powerful enough to replace your TV completely. You don’t need a large unit or complicated wiring, just a plain wall and you are good to go. Check out the 5 new projectors that might make your TV feel outdated. (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less What makes these newly launched projectors in 2026 stand out is how well they fit into everyday life. Whether you are watching your favourite shows, streaming movies, or catching a cricket match with friends, they deliver a much bigger and more immersive experience. Plus, they take up very little space and can be moved around easily. In this list, we have picked five new projectors that are practical, feature-rich, and worth considering for your home.

If you are planning to replace your TV without overcomplicating things, this projector feels like a practical upgrade. The WZATCO Yuva Horizon stands out with its bright 1500 ANSI output, which means you won’t always have to darken your room completely. What really makes daily use easier is the fully automatic setup, auto focus and screen adjustment save time every single day. With Google TV built-in, you can directly stream apps without needing extra devices. It’s a good fit for people who want a clean, clutter-free entertainment setup.

Specifications Brightness 1500 ANSI Lumens Resolution Native 1080P (4K Supported) Operating System Google TV Throw Ratio 1.3:1 Storage 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM Reasons to buy Fully automatic setup makes it beginner-friendly Built-in Google TV removes need for external streaming devices Reason to avoid Daytime viewing still depends on room lighting Sound quality may not replace a dedicated speaker setup

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the WZATCO projector delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance, even in daylight. One buyer praised its easy setup, solid build, and responsive support, while others highlighted decent in-built sound and strong value for money for home entertainment. Why buy this projector for home? It offers a smooth, TV-like experience with smart features, easy setup, and a big screen, ideal for everyday streaming, casual gaming, and weekend movie nights without clutter.

2. E GATE Atom 4X+ Fully Automatic Projector 4k Ultra HD | Whale TV+ Live TV on Android | Brightest 400 ISO | Native 1080p, Netflix, Prime | USB-HDMI ARC+CEC | HDR+HLG | WiFi 6, BT, Egate mini Projectors Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly projector that still feels smart and usable every day, this one makes sense. The E GATE Atom 4X+ is compact, easy to move, and surprisingly feature-packed for the price. It comes with built-in apps, live TV channels, and smooth wireless connectivity, so you don’t have to depend on extra devices. The automatic focus and keystone correction make setup quick, which is helpful if you plan to shift it around. It’s ideal for casual movie nights, small rooms, or even first-time projector users.

Specifications Brightness 400 ISO Lumens Resolution Native 1080P (4K Supported) Operating System Android 12 with Whale TV+ Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI 2.1 Screen Size Up to 300 inches Reasons to buy Very affordable for the features it offers Built-in live TV channels and apps add convenience Reason to avoid Brightness is limited for daytime use Audio output may feel average for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the E Gate projector delivers sharp 1080p visuals with good brightness, making it a solid budget home entertainment option. One buyer praised its AI auto focus and keystone correction, while others noted mixed app compatibility, sound quality, and overall performance. Why buy this projector for home? It’s a great entry-level option for small spaces, offering smart features, easy setup, and a big-screen experience without spending too much or adding extra devices.

If you want a projector that you can actually carry around and use anywhere, this one feels different. The XGIMI MoGo 4 is compact like a speaker but delivers a proper big-screen experience. What stands out is the built-in battery and strong speakers, so you don’t always need extra setup. The 360° stand makes it easy to project on walls, ceilings, or even outdoors. It’s a great pick for people who want flexibility, whether it’s movie nights at home or casual use while travelling.

Specifications Brightness 450 ISO Lumens Resolution Native 1080P (4K Supported) Battery Up to 2.5 Hours Audio 2×6W Harman Kardon Speakers OS Google TV with Netflix Reasons to buy Portable design with built-in battery for flexible use Strong audio quality compared to most compact projectors Reason to avoid Brightness may feel limited in well-lit rooms Higher price compared to basic home projectors

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the XGIMI projector delivers sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and impressive sound for its size. One buyer praised its portability and smooth auto focus setup, while others highlighted easy use, good brightness, and strong value for money for a compact home projector. Why buy this projector for home? It’s perfect if you want a portable, all-in-one projector with good sound and smart features—ideal for flexible viewing without being tied to one room or setup.

If you mainly watch content in your bedroom or a cozy living space, the Lumio Arc 5 feels like a practical and easy upgrade. It’s not about extreme brightness, but more about a balanced, comfortable viewing experience. The auto setup features work smoothly, so you don’t have to adjust it every time you switch it on. With Google TV and built-in Netflix, it fits well into daily use. Plus, the sound output is surprisingly decent, so you can skip external speakers for casual watching.

Specifications Brightness 200 ANSI Lumens Resolution Native 1080P (4K Supported) Operating System Google TV (Android 14) Audio Dolby Audio with built-in speakers Screen Size Up to 100 inches Reasons to buy Easy setup with auto focus and keystone correction Good built-in sound for everyday use Reason to avoid Not ideal for bright rooms due to lower brightness Best suited for smaller screen sizes and spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Lumio projector offers solid build quality with sharp Full HD visuals, vibrant colours, and low fan noise. One buyer praised its easy setup and good brightness, while others highlighted decent sound and value for money, with some noting occasional lag. Why buy this projector for home? It’s a simple, no-fuss projector for personal use—great for bedrooms or small spaces where you want smart features, decent sound, and easy everyday streaming.

If you just want a simple projector without spending too much, this one feels like a practical starting point. The PLAY Art projector focuses on flexibility—you can rotate it easily, place it anywhere, and start watching without a complicated setup. It comes with built-in apps and wireless connectivity, so you don’t need extra devices. For small rooms or occasional use like weekend movies or casual streaming, it does the job without feeling heavy on your pocket.

Specifications Brightness 450 ANSI Lumens (claimed) Resolution Native 1080P (4K Supported) Operating System Android 13 Connectivity WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Projection 270° Rotatable, Short Throw Reasons to buy Very affordable and easy to use for beginners Flexible design with adjustable projection angles Reason to avoid Performance and brightness may vary in real usage Build and long-term durability can be average

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say the Play Art projector offers impressive picture quality with vibrant colours and sharp details at its price. One buyer praised its easy setup and smooth performance, while others highlighted its suitability for movies and gaming as a solid budget-friendly option. Why buy this projector for home? It’s a budget-friendly option for casual use—perfect if you want a portable projector for basic streaming, small rooms, or occasional movie nights without spending much.

Can a projector really replace my TV for daily use? Yes, many new projectors are built for everyday use. They support apps like Netflix and YouTube, offer good brightness, and work well in living rooms. However, you may need dim lighting for the best experience. If you want a big screen without a bulky TV, a projector can be a practical option. Will the picture quality be good enough, especially during daytime? Picture quality depends on brightness and room lighting. In a bright room, the image may look slightly faded. But in low light or with curtains, most modern projectors deliver clear and sharp visuals. Choosing a higher brightness model helps if you plan to use it during the day. Is setting up a projector complicated or time-consuming? Not really. Most new projectors are plug-and-play and come with auto focus and keystone correction. You can place them on a table or mount them easily. Many models also support wireless casting, so you can stream content directly from your phone without dealing with too many wires. Factors to consider before buying a projector 1. Brightness (Lumens): Check the brightness level before buying. Higher lumens mean better visibility in well-lit rooms, while lower brightness works fine for dark or dimly lit spaces. 2. Resolution and Picture Quality: Look for at least Full HD resolution for clear visuals. If you want sharper detail and better clarity, especially for movies, consider a 4K-supported projector. 3. Throw Distance and Screen Size: Understand how far the projector needs to be placed from the wall. Short-throw projectors work well in small rooms and help save space. 4. Connectivity and Smart Features: Make sure the projector supports HDMI, USB, and wireless casting. Built-in apps like Netflix or YouTube can make daily usage easier without extra devices. 5. Portability and Design: If you plan to move it around, choose a compact and lightweight model. Portable projectors are easy to carry and fit well in modern, space-saving homes. Top 3 features of the best projectors in 2026

Projector Brightness Operating System Projection WZATCO Yuva Horizon 1500 ANSI Lumens Google TV Medium Throw (1.3:1) E GATE Atom 4X+ 400 ISO Lumens Android 12 (Whale TV+) Short Throw (~1.25:1) XGIMI MoGo 4 450 ISO Lumens Google TV Portable, 360° adjustable Lumio Arc 5 200 ANSI Lumens Google TV (Android 14) Up to 100-inch screen PLAY Art Projector 450 ANSI Lumens (claimed) Android 13 Short Throw, 270° rotatable

Similar stories for you