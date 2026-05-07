Unexpected price drop at Amazon Summer Sale: Deals revealed on premium smartwatches starting at ₹6,999

If you have been holding up on buying a new smartwatch, now would be the right time to upgrade it. The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is right around the corner and it promises massive discounts of up 75 percent on smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands like Samsung, Garmin, Boat, Noise and Garmin among others. Whether you've been eyeing a high-end AMOLED display, a rugged outdoor companion, something stylish to go with your everyday looks or a fitness tracker with advanced health tracking features, this sale is packed with value and it has something for everyone. The Amazon Summer Sale will begin in India on May 8. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Beyond the category-wise discounts, buyers can maximise savings using their banking credit and debit cards. Buyers can get an instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card EMI, and 7.5% off on Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank, YES Bank, HSBC Bank, BDS Bank, IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions among others.

Pro tip: While the sale starts on May 8, Prime members will get early access to these deals and more today. So, renew your membership and get massive discount on your favourite smartwatch today.