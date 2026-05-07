Unexpected price drop at Amazon Summer Sale: Deals revealed on premium smartwatches starting at ₹6,999

Fire‑Boltt Rise Smart Watch 1.85″ HD Display with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Rotating Crown,SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitor, 120+ Sports Modes,IP67 Waterproof Smart Watch for Men & Women - BlackView Details
If you have been holding up on buying a new smartwatch, now would be the right time to upgrade it. The Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026) is right around the corner and it promises massive discounts of up 75 percent on smartwatches and fitness trackers from top brands like Samsung, Garmin, Boat, Noise and Garmin among others. Whether you've been eyeing a high-end AMOLED display, a rugged outdoor companion, something stylish to go with your everyday looks or a fitness tracker with advanced health tracking features, this sale is packed with value and it has something for everyone.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
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Beyond the category-wise discounts, buyers can maximise savings using their banking credit and debit cards. Buyers can get an instant discount of up to ₹10,000 on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions, 10% instant discount on SBI credit card EMI, and 7.5% off on Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank, YES Bank, HSBC Bank, BDS Bank, IndusInd Bank credit card EMI transactions among others.
Pro tip: While the sale starts on May 8, Prime members will get early access to these deals and more today. So, renew your membership and get massive discount on your favourite smartwatch today.
Top 5 deals on smartwatches at the Amazon Great Summer Sale (May 2026)
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Best deals on premium smartwatches, get them at a starting price of ₹6,999
Premium smartwatches are the best of the lot. They pack bright AMOLED displays with faster processors, more durable yet stylish design and advanced health tracking features in one compact form factor. They also let you go handsfree with built-in features like GPS and they pack a bigger battery so that you don't have to carry a charger everywhere. During the Amazon Summer Sale, the company is offering massive discounts on these premium smartwatches. Buyers can get these smartwatches for a price as low as ₹6,999. Additionally, buyers can maximise their savings using their banking credit cards and get cashback of up to ₹500 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the top offers on Premium smartwatches.
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Best deals on mid-range smartwatches get up to 60% off at Amazon Sale 2026
Mid-budget smartwatches available in the market right now are giving premium smartwatches a run for their money. Sure, most of them don't come with built-in GPS feature but everything is there. This means you get a envy-worthy design with a bright display, a long-battery life and tons of health-tracking features at a fraction of a price compared to premium smartwatches. So, if a mid-budget smartwatch is what you are looking for, the Amazon Summer Sale is offering a discount of up to 60 percent on these smartwatches. Additionally, buyers can maximise their savings using their banking credit cards and get cashback of up to ₹100 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the top offers on mid-budget smartwatches.
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Best deals on budget smartwatches, price starts at ₹999
Budget smartwatches are ideal for beginners who are just starting their fitness journey or those who want a simple no-fuss device to track their vitals. It's also good for parents who want to track their kids' vitals and for senior citizens who want something simple to help them keep a track of their key health parameters. So, during the Amazon Summer Sale, the company is offering massive discounts on the purchase of budget smartwatches. Buyers can get them for a price as low as ₹999. These come with features like blood-oxygen monitor, turn-by-turn navigation, support for sports modes, and AI voice assistant support to name a few. In addition to discount on products, buyers can also save more by using their banking credit cards. Additionally, they get cashback of up to ₹100 on payments made using Amazon Pay Balance. Here are the top offers on budget smartwatches.
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Best deals on best selling watches from Noise, get up to 80% off
Beyond categories, Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 80 percent on smartwatches and fitness trackers by Noise. These devices come with a battery life of up to seven days, host of health-tracking features like blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, stress tracker, heart rate tracker and female health tracker. In addition to discount on specific products, buyers can also save more by using their banking credit cards. So, here are the top offers on Noise smartwatches.
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Best deals on best selling watches from Fireboltt, get up to 95% off
Similar to Noise, Amazon is also offering discounts of up to 95 percent on smartwatches and fitness trackers by Fireboltt. These are primarily budget smartwatches and in addition to product discounts, the company is offering cashback of up to ₹100 on the purchase of these smartwatches. So, here are the top offers on Fireboltt smartwatches.
Most smartwatches are compatible with specific phone operating systems, such as Android or iOS. Check compatibility before purchasing.
Yes, many smartwatches allow you to store and play music directly from the device.
If you frequently take calls on the go, Bluetooth calling is a useful feature. It lets you answer calls directly from your wrist, adding convenience without reaching for your phone.
Yes, most smartwatches track fitness metrics like steps taken, distance traveled, and calories burned.
Battery life is crucial. Basic smartwatches can last 5–10 days, while advanced ones (with calling or GPS) may last 1–3 days.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More
News/Technology/Unexpected Price Drop At Amazon Summer Sale: Deals Revealed On Premium Smartwatches Starting At ₹6,999